Filipino cuisine 33rd best in the world — Taste Atlas

Sisig is a popular beer food made from grilled pig's face that is chopped into tiny bits and served on a hot iron-cast plate with an egg on top.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino cuisine is among the 100 best cuisines in the world according to a list released by Taste Atlas.

Filipino cuisine earned a rating of 4.35 stars.

According to the online food database, the result was based on 395,205 (271,819 valid) dish ratings and 115,660 (80,863 valid) food product ratings.

Taste Atlas added that these cuisines have recorded the best average ratings for their respective top 50 highest-rated dishes and food products. In addition, if two cuisines have the same average rating, the one with the highest-rated dish is ranked higher.

The Philippines's Asian neighbors also fared well on the list, with Japanese cuisine ranked second behind Italian cuisine.

Indonesia is the only other Asian country in the list. Other Asian cuisines that made it in the 100 Best Cuisines list are: India (11), Thailand (17), Korea (18), Vietnam (22), Malaysia (31), Singapore (56), Pakistan (57), Sri Lanka (73), Taiwan (78), Laos (86) and Burma (93).

