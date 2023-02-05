^

Food and Leisure

No love for the sweet spaghetti: Filipino spag, balut among 'world's worst rated dishes'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 5, 2023 | 12:04pm
No love for the sweet spaghetti: Filipino spag, balut among 'world's worst rated dishes'
Balut and Filipino-style spaghetti are included in the Top 100 Worst Rated Dishes in the World list released by food web site Taste Atlas.
Taste Atlas, Jerrick Parrone

 

MANILA, Philippines — While it is not surprising to know that the Balut yet again made it to a listing of unpopular dishes in the world, it seems like only Filipinos can relate to the sweet sauce of a favorite party staple, Filipino-style spaghetti.

Balut and Filipino-style spaghetti are among the 100 worst rated dishes in the world, as revealed in the list released by international food web site Taste Atlas. The list was last updated on February 2, 2023. 

With a rating of 3.4 out of 5 stars, Filipino spaghetti is listed at the 78th spot. 

"Filipino spaghetti is a dish that has slowly become a national dish in the Philippines, showing up on menus across the country at least once a week. Unlike the Italian version, Filipino spaghetti are sweet, combining the noodles with ground meat, hot dogs, banana ketchup, and sugar," its description read. 

Balut, meanwhile, earned a lowly 2.8 stars. It is described as an "unusual delicacy," but the list noted how the duck embryo delicacy is served from street stalls to upscale restaurants. 

Spam, a favorite for many, made it to the list. Different variations of blood sausages from Europe and the relatively similar Vegemite and Marmite are also included in the list. 

The Top 5 worst dishes are (in order from No. 1) Rybi polevka, a Czech fish soup; Lutefisk, a Scandinavian fish dish from Norway; Sweden's Blodpudding made from animal blood; the Spanish toasted almond candy Peladillas and the Turkish cabbage stew Kapuska. 

RELATED: Bibingka still one of the best cakes in the world — Taste Atlas

BALUT

SPAGHETTI

SWEET SPAGHETTI

TASTE ATLAS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
No love for the sweet spaghetti: Filipino spag, balut among 'world's worst rated dishes'
1 hour ago

No love for the sweet spaghetti: Filipino spag, balut among 'world's worst rated dishes'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Balut and Filipino-style spaghetti are among the 100 worst rated dishes in the world, as revealed in the list released by...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
How to make Suman sa Lihiya (or Suman Magkayakap)
1 day ago

How to make Suman sa Lihiya (or Suman Magkayakap)

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Of all types of suman (glutinous rice cake rolls) in the Philippines, Suman sa Lihiya is one of the most common and popular...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Now trending: 'Hybrid' breads, pastries
1 day ago

Now trending: 'Hybrid' breads, pastries

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Croissants are croissants, ensaymadas are ensaymadas, and babkas are babkas, right?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Zomato bids farewell, ends operations in the Philippines
2 days ago

Zomato bids farewell, ends operations in the Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Restaurant aggregator Zomato has officially closed up shop on its operations in Metro Manila and other locations around the...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Bibingka still one of the best cakes in the world &mdash; Taste Atlas
3 days ago

Bibingka still one of the best cakes in the world — Taste Atlas

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Bibingka, the popular Filipino rice cake, has figured once more among the best-rated cakes in the world according to lifestyle...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Ilocano heirloom recipes highlighted in new cookbook co-authored by Ilocana Chef Reggie Aspiras
3 days ago

Ilocano heirloom recipes highlighted in new cookbook co-authored by Ilocana Chef Reggie Aspiras

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
During her childhood, Senator Imee Marcos spent a lot of time in the kitchen.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with