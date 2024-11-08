Hyeongje Grill elevates Korean â€˜Samgyupsalâ€™ feasts in Ortigas Center

Hyeongje Grill elevates Korean ‘Samgyupsal’ feasts in Ortigas Center

MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, a Samgyupsal feast has become a journey of gastronomic flavors, contagious laughter, and unforgettable moments best enjoyed with family, colleagues, and friends. Hyeongje Grill in Ortigas Center knows that by heart. That’s why it offers and serves all the endearing elements to Korean barbeque and samgyupsal lovers on its side of the metro.

Located at the ground level of Red Planet Hotel along Shaw Boulevard in San Antonio, Pasig City, Hyeongje Grill is fast becoming a go-to restaurant for hotel guests, families, and office professionals in Ortigas. It started grilling in May 2024, but is quickly catching up and setting itself distinctly into the map of passionate diners in the area.

As a headliner, Hyeongje Grill's samgyupsal feast is best known for its premium cuts of meat and fresh sides that are enjoyed with that unique thrill of grilling at the dining table. The restaurant uses charcoal instead of LPG to ensure the best quality of Korean barbeque (no need to worry as the exhaust at every table is always well-maintained). What's best about it is its reasonable price (with promos for as low as P549 during specific times of the day) for the unlimited grilling feast.

Other notable dishes on the menu are, of course, its Beef Bulgogi and its sensational Samgyup bowl—consisting of rice, kimchi, lettuce, fishcake and grilled pork or beef—for customers who are in a hurry or are on the go.

Moreover, Hyeongje Grill serves more than Korean barbecue. It is a fusion of Korean and Japanese cuisine. Thus, its menu is even more enticing with other best-sellers like Beef Yakiniku, Wagyu Ribeye, chicken tenders (including Karaage), Tempura, and Beef Gyudon, among others. Its rice bowls with Tempura, Chicken Karaage, or Beef Gyudon are inevitably becoming famous.

The dessert menu is simple—unlimited samgyupsal meals come with free ice cream. Melona bars and other popular Korean frozen delights are served as well.

To cater to families who bring along kids, Hyeongje Grill serves special meals to please the young palate. Among the most popular dishes for children are Chicken Karaage, Beef Yakiniku, Tempura, and Grilled Plain Beef with salt and pepper. Kids standing lower than 4 feet can dine in for free, while a 50% discount is applied to those who are seven years old and younger.

Different from others

"Hyeongje Grill focuses on quality of food and ambience, which makes us different from other restaurants," says Reb Garcia, co-owner of Hyeongje Grill. "Above all, we listen to our customers and constantly improve our service based on their feedback. That primarily sets us apart from others."

Aside from its mouthwatering menu, location and ambience are significant factors that create a significant impression for Hyeongje Grill. The site is easy to spot and is about 2 kilometers away from other grilling restaurants in Pasig City and nearby Mandaluyong City. There is ample parking space in front of the restaurant for diners who come with their cars.

Inside the restaurant, there are 18 tables (with exhaust pipes) that can accommodate 63 people at a time. Hyeongje Grill even has a special VIP room that can comfortably seat 10 to 12 guests. This VIP room is for groups that prefer exclusive seclusion when dining while also holding a meeting or enjoying karaoke sessions.

The viewable kitchen with glass walls is noticeable on the side of the restaurant. "We intend the kitchen to be open for viewing so our customers can see how we cut our fresh meat and ensure freshness of our supplies," says Garcia.

An open bar near the entrance is where refreshing beverages are prepared. Aside from soft drinks and juices, Hyeongje serves spirited drinks like soju, Japanese whisky, local beer products, and Japanese beer varieties, which makes it popular among professionals who want to wind up after a long day of work or during weekends. The restaurant aims to develop its own set of alcoholic concoctions soon.

Completing the outstanding dining experience is the service provided by the restaurant's staff, which comprises 15 personnel—three chefs and a mix of dining and kitchen attendants who serve in three shifts daily. "The restaurant is manned by team players who align with my goal to do great service and give the best to diners. As their leader, I motivate them to render their responsibilities well," Garcia discloses.

Expansion plans

Just a few months in operation, Hyeongje Grill already sees the potential for expansion of its services and of the brand. The restaurant is accepting orders for delivery to nearby offices, but it is a service it intends to further expand so more people across the city and other communities can also enjoy the Hyeongje Grill experience at home.

"Delivery and online ordering are in the works. We are working on a reliable system as we go on, just like how we carefully and successfully integrated credit card and e-wallet payments into our payment terminals recently," Garcia says.

He also hints about a feasible plan to open Hyeongje Grill's second branch soon, which more probably would be somewhere in the south of Metro Manila. "We are off to a very promising start. I am confident that growth will set in now that we are going full swing. We are even exploring a possible partnership with Red Planet Hotels so we can open more branches wherever the hotel operates," Garcia says.

Garcia, a 37-year-old businessman, is wearing several other business hats as he owns and operates ventures in various industries like BPO, ForEx, co-working spaces, distribution of PCs and laptops and Airbnb leasing. His first foray into food and beverage, Hyeongje Grill, is co-owned by a brother and a US-based friend whom they treat as brothers as well. "That's why the restaurant is called 'Hyeongje,' which is a Korean word for 'brothers,'" he reveals.

Hyeongje Grill is located at Lot 5 Blk 4, Shaw Boulevard, Ortigas Center, San Antonio, Pasig City. It operates from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Mondays to Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. For inquiries, call/text the restaurant at 0920 9026248 or send an email to [email protected].

Editor’s Note: This press release from Hyeongje Grill is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.