Yogorino Italy redefines everyday indulgence on its 25th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — This year, Yogorino Italy celebrates its anniversary with 25 stores nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s rapid expansion across the country.

Since opening its flagship branch in Makati City in 2018, it has been offering a positive and happy lifestyle with its array of healthy and guiltless frozen yogurt and gelato menu, winning the taste buds of Filipinos.

Yogorino was brought to the Philippines by Viva International Food and Restaurants Inc., under the visionary leadership of Vicente “Boss Vic” del Rosario Jr., the company behind Botejyu, Greyhound Café, Papermoon Cake Boutique & Café, Maple Tree House, Du Hsiao Yueh, Wing Zone, Pepi Cubano and Viva Cafe, among others.

“Our customers are the heart of our brand, and their experiences are what truly define our journey—from their smiles, their laughter and their stories,” says Vicente Raphael Del Rosario IV, president and COO of Viva International Food and Restaurants Inc.

Yogorino is about creating moments of happiness and indulging in something special shouldn’t be reserved for special occasions. In celebration of its anniversary, Yogorino expresses gratitude to its amazing customers.

“Thank you for making Yogorino part of your everyday moment and for sharing in this journey of flavor and joy,” Del Rosario said.

Starting October 26, Yogorino celebrates with a series of delightful promotions, flavors and experiences.

Everyday indulgence starts at P99

To kick-off the celebration, Yogorino is unveiling its new frozen yogurt selection now served in three sizes—Piccolo, Medio and Grande, starting from P99 only.

Yogorino’s menu empowers its guests to unleash their creativity by creating their own masterpieces with a wide range of topping selections, from fresh fruits, crunches, cake bars, popping boba, syrups to magic shells. Customers will definitely enjoy a fully bespoke experience as they are personally served by a Yogorista, who meticulously prepares their handcrafted designed Yogorino right in front of their eyes.

A golden touch

Get ready to experience frozen yogurt like never before! Yogorino adds a touch of luxury to its already irresistibly delicious frozen yogurt with the introduction of Gold Leaf topping.

This decadent new topping features generous flakes of edible gold leaf, shimmering atop your Yogorino favorites. The gold leaf, known for its subtle sweetness and luxurious aesthetic, adds a touch of opulence to your Yogorino creations, making every bite a truly special experience.

So whether you are craving for a refreshing treat or looking for a guilt-free indulgence, Yogorino invites you to join the celebration. With each spoonful, you’ll taste the passion, craftsmanship and tradition that have made Yogorino a beloved frozen yogurt brand worldwide.

Frozen Yogurt lovers can get in on the fun by sharing their own ad-lib on Tiktok about how they celebrate life’s moments with Yogorino. Just use hashtag #MyYogorino #YogorinoEveryday and tag @YogorinoPH for a chance to be featured on the brand’s channel. Here’s to more years of deliciousness together!

For more information about the Yogorino Anniversary promotions and activities, follow Yogorino social media platforms @ YogorinoPH on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Yogorino is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.