UK-based chefs create Filipino-inspired dishes

MANILA, Philippines — Negros-based rum Don Papa tapped two award-winning chefs based in the United Kingdom to create a dinner menu inspired by Filipino flavors.

Last April 13, Don Papa hosted "Dos Chefs" where Acme Fire Cult's Andrew Clarke and Filipino-Australian Ferdinand "Budgie" Montoya of Apoy and Sarap UK took over kitchen duties of Lampara in Makati's Poblacion area.

Budgie is pivotal for popularizing Pinoy cooking in London, creating dishes with a Filipino touch using familiar flavors, while Andrew is best known for cooking directly over a fire.

Before the dinner even began, Andrew admitted to taking a liking to pork in the Philippines especially longganisa.

The first dish was an appetizer by Budgie created from lapu-lapu, suahe, and mustasa in spicy gata, which the chef teased had vibes akin to Bicol express.

Proving his love of pork, Andrew prepared roasted slices with clams, cauliflower, salsa macha (shouting out the galleon trade from Mexico), tamarind and prune.

Andrew also prepared a meatless main dish using grilled cabbage, longganisa vinaigrette, capers, and herbs, adding rice to be served on the side as he joked how much Filipinos loved their rice.

"My [dishes] pay homage to the Farmers Market in Cubao — a vibrant showcase of fruits and vegetables, meat, and fish, with the friendliest people eager for you to try their produce," Andrew said. "With so many beautiful ingredients to choose from, I was really spoilt for choice."

The burnt casava cheesecake with Don Papa caramel for dessert was Budgie's tribute to his mother's massage cake recipe and his personal love for a Basque style burnt cheesecake.

Like Andrew, Budgie was inspired by the local produce available at Farmers Market and wanted to take full advantage of cooking with local Filipino ingredients.

