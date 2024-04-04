Hotel opens co-working space with international buffet spread

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton Manila has turned its all-day dining restaurant Kusina Sea Kitchen into an innovative co-working space geared at helping guests ease into their productivity.

The purpose-driven concept behind the Campus co-working space is ideally as an alternate lunch area for events and meetings held in the hotel or the immediate area of Newport World Resorts where it is located.

Because of the transformed environment, the space can also serve as a primary work location given the available amenities like sockets, computers, and office supplies.

Buffet lunch is served on weekdays from noon to 2:30 p.m., with Kusina's sprawling buffet spread — Japanese, Filipino, Asian, Indian, Western, Continental, Confectionery, and Beverages — keeping their stations.

Related: Quezon City restaurants soon to show calorie count on menus

Kusina's Executive Chef Lord Carlo Bayaban shared that the Filipino station is in line with the Department of Tourism's food calendar where dishes from a given region or area are highlighted each month while standard dishes are adjacent to a local hero's origins.

The chef also pointed that items for the Continental stations, composed of salads and fruits, are grown in an urban green garden found in one corner of the restaurant-turned-space.

Guests are welcome to stay in the area past lunchtime until 4:30 p.m. when it mainly serves as a co-working space, with grab-and-go food available on hand.

Every weekend, the space reverts back to operating solely as Kusina in anticipation of guests and families dropping by the hotel for staycations and the like.

Despite being newly opened, Campus is already eyeing improvements like installing printers and changing Kusina's playpen into an arcade area.

RELATED: New co-living space boasts of 'Instagrammable' interiors, scenic Cebu views