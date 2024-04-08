Filipino ChocNut, sweet corn among international fast food chain's new offerings

MANILA, Philippines — In the ‘80s and ‘90s, alongside Funny Komiks and “Gee, Your Hair Smells Terrific,” among the hallmarks of childhood is having binged on Choc Nut and sweet corn-flavored snacks.

Jumping into the ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia bandwagon is fast food chain McDonald’s, which for only a limited time has included Choc Nut and sweet corn into its menu.

In time for battling the ongoing scorching heat, the chain introduces the chocolatey, nutty, and sweet ChocNut Sundae and McCafe ChocNut Frappe. These complement the new side selections that include the Sweet Corn McShaker Fries, which has a sweet and salty taste with a distinct sweet corn flavor shaken into McDonald’s World-Famous Fries.

The sweet corn fries can be enjoyed ala carte in medium, large or BFF, or as your fries upgrade to any meal. The ChocNut Sundae likewise may be enjoyed ala carte or as an add-on to your meal for P55, while the ChocNut Frappe is available in medium and large ala carte or as an upgrade to your drink at branches with McCafe only.

“By incorporating familiar Filipino flavors into our menu, we are not only catering to the Filipino palate but also creating a shared experience across generations,” stated Katrina Lee-Chua, the fast food chain’s local Director for Marketing and Channels.

The chain also improved its Double Cheeseburger wherein the cheese is melted to the right temperature, making the 100% beef patties juicier thanks to a wider gap in the flattening grill, and the vegetables fresher with a 60% reduction in stored vegetables.

“With our Best-Everrr Burgers and new nostalgic sides, we aim to create unforgettable moments and deliver feel-good experiences that keep our fans of all ages coming back for more,” added Lee-Chua.