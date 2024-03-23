Recipe: Easy Fudgy Brownie Pops

MANILA, Philippines — As a treat for kids this coming Easter Sunday, you can make brownie pops to go with your Easter eggs and bunnies and other fun bites.

This is easy to prepare. Apart from a box of brownies, all you need are just chocolate, butter, shortening, and some chopped nuts, candy sprinkles, or both.

Brownie Pops

INGREDIENTS:

1 box cooked brownies

1 cup chocolate morsels, chunks or chips

2 tsps. butter or shortening

Chopped nuts or candy sprinkles

Lollipop sticks

PROCEDURE:

1. Remove the hard edges of the brownies and crumble the rest into a bowl.

2. Form into balls with your hands. Insert a lollipop stick into each. Line with wax or baking paper to make sure the brownie pops do not stick. Chill in the refrigerator to allow it to set.

3. Melt the chocolate (can be dark chocolate, bittersweet, or semisweet) with butter or shortening until completely melted, mixing with a spatula to make sure there are no lumps and the mixture is smooth. Allow the melted chocolate to cool down a bit.

4. Dip each pop into the melted chocolate, letting the excess drip back into the bowl.

5. Roll the brownie pops on the chopped nuts or candy sprinkles.

6. Place on tray lined with wax or baking paper. Chill in refrigerator until set.

RELATED: Recipe: Chef Miko Aspiras' Madeleines