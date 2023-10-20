LIST: Cheers to these Oktoberfest 2023 events, hangouts

MANILA, Philippines — It is time of the year again of Oktoberfest wherein drinkers splurge in different bars and restaurants to experience the festival.

For non-drinkers, however, you can still celebrate the festival by trying these new restaurants in the city. Philstar.com lists down Oktoberfest celebrations and some new restaurants in the metropolis.

Authentic German celebration

The authentic German celebration of Oktoberfest will be held in The Ballroom, Hilton Manila until October 21.

On the menu for Newport World Resorts’ first Oktoberfest is a meister in the realm of world-class beers. All the way from Bavaria, Germany, the Weihenstephan Brewery stands as the oldest brewery in the world and the official beverage partner for the beer festival.

“We are more than pleased to supply Newport World Resorts with premium quality beers this Oktoberfest,” Larelen Go Dagondon, Managing Director of the distributors of Weihenstephan Brewery products, said.

With nearly 1000 years in the industry, the brewery’s seasoned brewmasters fuses traditional processes with state-of-the-art technology to craft Premium Bavaricum, the brewery’s highest standard of quality. From pallets of barrels and bottles, three types of award-winning German beer are coming to Oktoberfest, all bringing Bavaria’s rich history and art of brewing.

Capturing the classic Bavarian drinking experience, the Weihenstephaner Original Helle evokes a light and refreshing flavor with a dash of spice. Still, this beer carries a strong character to be enjoyed with any hearty dish.

The Hefeweissbier or Yeast White Beer shines as the star of the Weihenstephan Brewery. This elegant, white-foam beer boasts a balanced and creamy taste from the harmony of bananas and cloves, ideal at the end of a busy day.

Last but not the least, the Hefeweissbier Dunkel is a sparkling, full-bodied drink with a note of caramel and a perfect partner to German desserts. This Dark Wheat Beer elicits a velvety mouth feel and a sweet aroma, winning its spot among locals’ favorites and global beer awards.

New seafood spot in Timog

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the new bar and restaurant Fin & Claw Grill in Timog, Quezon City.

The new restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Mile Zaguirre and offers seafood extravaganza. The place aims to take seafood to new heights and to claim the title as "the best seafood spot in Metro Manila."

Chef Zaguirre's culinary magic turns every dish into a flavor-packed adventure with an impressive menu and signature dishes like the Gata Grilled Grouper Whole Grouper, Crab Cream Pasta, and Fin & Claw Seafood Boil, just to name a few.

Fin & Claw Grill sprawls across a 1,000-square-meter space. The restaurant also welcomes private event bookings and offers customized menus tailored to customers’ needs.

It also has Six Nine Pong Bar where guests can challenge their buddies to a round or two of beer pong, adding some fun to the visit. And for those in the mood for a more intimate vibe, there's a secret lounge, Somewhere In Metro Manila, where you can sip on top-notch cocktails. The place also hosts performances by some of the biggest Original Pinoy Music (OPM) names.

Ramen adventure

The Daburu Ramen, a Japanese term for “double,” is doubling the fun recently as it opens its newest branch in Fishermall Malabon. Whether you’re a seasoned ramen connoisseur or simply an aspiring noodle enthusiast, you’re in for a feast with a ramen adventure including eight Ramen varieties, aiming to satisfy your cravings and elevate your authentic Japanese dining experience. There is also a Buy 1, Take 1 promo, for those who want to make every slurp memorable especially when shared with loved ones.

From rich and creamy Daburu House Special and bowlful rice meals to flavorful Donburi best paired with luscious Gyoza, Takoyaki, and Chicken Karaage, its Ramen creations are a gastronomic journey. Daburu Ramen is also available via Grab delivery.

'Ihaw' fest

Mang Inasal is treating all its customers this October with delicious freebies through the nationwide Ihaw Fest.

“As we continue our year-long celebration of our 20 th anniversary, Mang Inasal is not only offering the best Ihaw-Sarap deals but also giving our customers free Extra Creamy Halo-Halo for the first two weeks and free Palabok on the second half of our Ihaw Fest,” said Mang Inasal President Mike Castro.

Until October 31, every order of Family Fiesta bundles – a bilao of Chicken Inasal and/or Pork BBQ with Java Rice platter and drinks good for up to six people – affords customers the chance to enjoy two free Palabok solos. All offers are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Ribs, oysters and bourbon

Taking from the intrigue of nonchalance akin to the more traditional surf and turf restaurants, but swirling in a dash of good spirits, Rob’s—Ribs, Oysters, & Bourbon Shack if you’re feeling more polite—is your go-to. With its bold approach to new American all-day fine casual dining, the expansive favorites are complemented by an extensive cocktail menu that hits all the right spots. The best of smoked meat, the freshest of seafood, and a comprehensive whiskey and bourbon bar? Pull up a chair, because it’s all about a great time here.

Tracing its origins from a love for soul food such as the good ‘ol gumbo and barbecue, as well as of Italian hole-in-the-wall joints in San Francisco, the chief orchestrator of the menu, Chef Robby Goco, built Rob’s with all the good stuff, such as BBQ Trays (signature smoked chicken inasal, beef short ribs, pork ribs, served with choice of sides), which can be enjoyed with either local Aklan oysters or imported French, Irish, or Japanese oysters, Raw Bar, which includes a regular seafood tower, as well as a premium one (with fresh slipper lobster), an Italian sashimi platter (tuna, sashimi, hamachi, tanigue topped with olive oil and capers), broiled local Tabak oysters, charbroiled seafood platter, and the pan roast (mixed seafood in a concoction of butter, cream, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, celery salt, and a tomato-based chile sauce). In addition to an already rumbling selection of gastronomic standouts, there is also an offering of small bites, such as oyster bar fried fresh sardines, fried calamari style baby squid or Chipriones, burnt ends, the yummy dynamite shrimps, and the irresistible lightly salted fried freshest vannamei shrimps.

The undertaking of the well-intended surf and turf feast with a dash of spirits is nearly picture perfect. In the 40-seater space of the elevated dining experience in a refined and cool atmosphere, dimmed down with a little bit of jazz, there stands the focal point, the bar that proudly stacks some of the best bourbon cocktails such as the Classic Mint Julep, Smoked Sagada Sour, and the signature, Rob’s Hot BBQ Sour, which not only is good to order as is, but is also best paired with their top-notch food and overall experience as well.

ROB’s is open on weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., and is located on the 2nd floor, Newport Mall, Pasay City. For reservation, contact 0945 726 9984. Follow @robs.ribsoystersbourbon on Instagram and Facebook for updates and special promotions.

Hong Kong's hidden gems, return of mega events

HKTB/Released Following a five-year hiatus, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival makes its grand return to the Central Harbourfront.

Over the years, Hong Kong has become synonymous with the fast-paced hustle and bustle of city life: the towering skyscrapers, 24/7 shopping sprees, and delectable food finds on every corner. The modern, innovative persona is what Hong Kong is known for. But amidst and beneath all the city glamour are more things Hong Kong can be proud of. Whether it’s history, an adrenaline rush, or time with nature, you can say "Hello!" to Hong Kong’s plethora of surprises.

Mark your calendars for a culinary extravaganza against the backdrop of the breathtaking Victoria Harbour skyline! Following a five-year hiatus, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival makes its grand return to the Central Harbourfront. The festival will also serve as a launching pad for a month of culinary celebrations taking place around Hong Kong. Throughout November, Taste Around Town will highlight over 300 of Hong Kong’s destinations to eat and drink, with a month-long programme of exclusive discounts, limited-time menus and more

that will reinforce Hong Kong’s position as one of the world’s great dining cities.Gourmands can savor the new trends in Chinese cuisine prepared by some of the city’s leading Chinese chefs through the Chinese Master Chefs’ Curation.

The HK Bar Show will spotlight a number of bars around the city offering specially crafted Hong Kong-inspired libations, including a number that recently appeared on Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Also new to the festival is the Tasting Theatre, a series of hands-on workshops available for visitors of all ages feeling inspired to roll up their sleeves and don an apron. This includes engaging sessions such as "Plant to Plate," "Origin of the Coffee Bean," "The Story of Rice," and many more. Cultural exchange is at the forefront of the festival as country pavilions from Bordeaux, Japan, Spain, and China will be serving up flavors from their corner of the world.

What’s more is that foodies are invited to enjoy 15% off limited-time menu items prepared by some of Lan Kwai Fong’s top chefs and mixologists at Sip & Savour in Lan Kwai Fong. And best of all, offers up to 30% off special menus created exclusively for Taste Around Town will be available under Chill E.A.T. – Everything About Taste.

Hong Kong’s largest international cycling event, the Cyclothon, happens on October 22, with participants speeding through streets and roads with roaring crowds alongside 5,000 other cyclists from around the world. This world-class race offers grandstand views of Hong Kong’s city skyline and stunning natural landscape over its three-tunnel, three-bridge 30- and 50 kilometer routes, which include roads and thoroughfares opened exclusively for the cyclists.

For those who prefer to be on their own two feet, Hong Kong’s moderate winter climate is ideal for outdoor running, as seen with the upcoming Hong Kong Streetathon on December 17, which will reap an expected 20,000 runners. Runners can challenge themselves by taking one of the three distinct routes which traverse the Kwun Tong Bypass, a cross-harbour half-marathon, and a 10-kilometer run taking in several thoroughfares that will be open to runners for the very first time. Registration is open now via the event website: https://streetathon.com.

In contrast to usual metropolitan Hong Kong, the city is also home to sprawling natural landscapes and attractions. There are a number of alternative ways to explore Hong Kong on two wheels for cyclists of all skill levels. One unmissable journey can be found in the form of a 55-kilometer-long track that connects Tuen Mun to Sha Tin. En route, riders can explore some of the city’s rich cultural history with the path boasting easy access to centuries-old temples and other historic structures and monuments. It’s a culturally and historically rich bike ride for history lovers who also want to get their cardio exercises in.

If water is more your style, head to Sai Kung Country Park’s Three Fathoms Cove (Kei Ling Ha Hoi), located in the Sai Kung Peninsula, and step onto a stand-up paddleboard to take in charming seafront villages framed by incredible geological formations, and marvel at breathtaking views as fish swim beneath your feet. The crystal-blue waters sparkling underneath the sun are a welcome change to the usual Hong Kong city atmosphere.

But if you prefer to have your feet on land, rock climbing on Tung Lung Chau is where it’s at. Guarding the east entrance to Victoria Harbour is the small but mighty subtropical island of Tung Lung Chau, one of Hong Kong’s true hidden gems. With its unique coastal scenery and sea cliffs dotting the shoreline, the islet is popular for thrill-seeking rock climbers of all experience levels. A great match for the buildings Hong Kong is known for, these towering cliffs offer a different kind of view for those who make it to the top.

Visiting Hong Kong entails new experiences each time, and this year, Hong Kong puts on a new face for its reinvigorated lineup of anticipated events. The city boasts its ability to shapeshift, fitting into everyone’s taste, and with a few months left in the year, it beckons you to make the most of it and try something new. For more information on attractions and events visit: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/seasia/what-s-new/events.html.