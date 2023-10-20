No 'kainuman'? Moira Dela Torre's new anthem for sangria brand speaks of self-love

MANILA, Philippines — That every Filipino celebration be it a wedding, anniversary, birthday, christening, or casual get-together ends up with a drinking session is almost a given.

Filipinos like to dot every "salu-salo" (get-together) with a casual drink or two among family, relatives, and friends. It is also the group’s way of welcoming strangers, or new friends, into the fold. When sharing a drink or two, everyone suddenly becomes related to each other somehow, everyone becomes like family.

That is the magic of casual drinking that comes at the end of a Filipino celebration. The table is laden with food from the party, which will serve as pulutan for the big boys, and these are paired with spirits.

Johnnie Walker unveils Blue Label Elusive Umami Limited Edition

Johnnie Walker proudly announces its latest limited-edition release, the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami, an invitation to immerse one’s senses in an exquisite journey of flavor.

This groundbreaking whisky expression is the product of a collaboration between renowned Chef Kei Kobayashi and Johnnie Walker’s Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker as they artfully captured the enigmatic “fifth taste” known as umami and its mysterious qualities.

“The Philippines is poised to become an emerging luxury destination, and we look at playing our part in encouraging consumers to drink better, not more by introducing Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami as part of our growing luxury Scotch Whisky portfolio,” says Rajesh Joshi, General Manager, Diageo Philippines.

To create the blend of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami, Chef Kei Kobayashi and Emma Walker channeled their years of experience into combining the unrivaled taste of Johnnie Walker Blue Label with the essence of umami. This extraordinary Scotch whisky is a testament to Johnnie Walker's heritage and craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to whisky innovation. It is a remarkable fusion of tradition and innovation, designed to tantalize the palate with a symphony of flavors.

A beautifully balanced Blended Scotch whisky of sweet and savory flavors, the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami has notes of blood oranges and red berries with sweet wood spice, a touch of smoked meat, a hint of salt and pepper with a long, sweet fruit finish.

Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker explained, “The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami is a testament to Johnnie Walker’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of whisky craftsmanship. Working with Chef Kei Kobayashi to create this limited-edition Umami blend embodies that philosophy perfectly, as we explore the culinary world's most elusive taste."

Only one in 25,000 casks succeeds in bringing this elusive character to life. Each whisky was handpicked to create an umami profile, just like ingredients for a recipe, allowing Chef Kei and Emma Walker to bring out the unique character of this innovative Scotch whisky.

The exclusive launch of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami took place at the "Feast for the Senses," a one-night-only, eight-hands tasting experience held last October 9, in the recently reopened Makati Shangri-La hotel. This remarkable event was led by a collaboration with Angelo Comsti of the Asian Culinary Exchange and Makati Shangri-La’s Chef Edwin Lo, together with Don Baldosano of Linamnam MNL and Nicco Santos and Quenee Vilar of Cafe Aurora to curate this culinary sensory adventure.

The “Feast for the Senses” explored the facets of umami as represented by the elements of wind, earth, and water. Each facet came to life through different courses by each chef, expertly paired with the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami.

Live music by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra elevated the tasting experience, immersing guests in an ambiance that mirrored the dishes’ inspiration. Specialty Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktails were also developed by drink collaborator David Ong.

Guests of the exclusive event were also treated to an exquisite whisky mentoring session with none other than Dr. Emma Walker, who dove into the intricacies of the Elusive Umami blend, revealing its unique sensory experience. She led a tasting of the Elusive Umami through its perfect serve – neat with a spoon of Oscietra Caviar – to unlock its full depth of flavor.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and the art of whisky craftsmanship. This new limited edition release is available in limited quantities in the Philippines - get yours exclusively at S&R, through Diageo Private Sales Channel via [email protected] and Singlemalt.ph. Drink responsibly. Visit the DrinkIQ.com site to learn more about alcohol facts.

Celebrate Filipino flavors with Don Papa and its Tres Papas

Don Papa Rum, the Philippines’ single island premium rum, is celebrating its Filipino provenance by bringing together some prominent names in the industry in a series of bartender guest shifts called Tres Papas. For each night of the series, three bartenders will take over one of the metro’s top cocktail bars not only to introduce the different flavors of Don Papa Rum and the Philippines but to also showcase the pinnacle of Filipino talent.

The first in the series brings home the original Tres Papas, which includes David Ong, Cedric Mendoza, and Joma Rivera. They first got together in Singapore back in 2017 but last August 9, Don Papa Rum brought them back to their (and Don Papa Rum’s) homeland where they took over OTO, Makati for a one-night-only guest shift aptly called Tres Papas: Homecoming.

Why did Don Papa Rum choose to work with these Tres Papas and who are they? In case you haven’t heard, these guys are among those paving the way for Filipino talent in the spirits industry.

David Ong is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Curator Coffee & Cocktails, currently ranked #34 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars. He is also Co-Founder and Managing Partner of other coffee and cocktail concepts in Manila such as OTO, EDSA Beverage Design Group, #YKWRoasters at The Grid, and PourHouse Hospitality.

We also have Cedric Mendoza, the previous Head Bartender at Manhattan Bar, who helped put the bar at #1 for two consecutive years on the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2017/2018, and helped it climb to the #3 on the World's 50 Best Bars 2018. He is now a Managing Partner of Pourhouse Hospitality and ReCraft.

Finally, we have the well-decorated Joma Rivera. He is the Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year in 2014 - Philippines, Campari Bartender Competition Asia - 2018 Singapore Champion, and Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge 2020 - Singapore Champion. He is currently Bar Manager at Kafe UTU and Tamba in Singapore.

Why use Don Papa Rum in cocktails? And what makes these concoctions special? Due to its vanilla, honey, and candied fruit notes, Don Papa Rum is actually perfect for mixing in a wide range of cocktails. By letting bartenders explore different concoctions, Don Papa Rum’s versatility and complexity really shines through.

What makes this series and the concoctions special though, is its championing of Philippine ingredients and stories. One of David’s cocktails is called “Enriquez," an homage to OTO’s street that they call home. This recipe is a riff of one of their original signature cocktails that is modeled after a childhood favorite, the Twin Popsies. Made with tablea-infused Don Papa Rum, sweet vermouth, orange bitters, and sugar, the resulting drink is potent and delicious with that tsokolate bittersweet flavor that Filipinos know and love.

Cedric on the other hand created cocktails that are tributes to the 2 other Tres Papas. One of the cocktails is named “Dong Papa," playfully named after David Ong’s industry nickname “Dong." It is a nutty riff on the classic daquiri. Hazelnut and spiced syrup bring out the caramel notes and vibrancy in Don Papa Masskara.

Joma created the cocktail called “Hey-A-Ron." This one is a tribute to Don Papa Rum’s Global Brand Ambassador, Aaron Goodall, who’s half Filipino and half Australian. Inspired by a drink from down under, this highball style drink mixes fresh granny smith apple, manuka honey, and bee pollen with Don Papa Masskara for a bright, velvety, and refreshing taste. Hey, it’s -A(pple)-Ron(Rum)!

Don Papa Rum has come far, from a local brand launched in the Philippines 10 years ago, to now a well-loved premium rum present in more than 30 countries. As it did back then, Don Papa Rum will always proudly showcase its roots – its bountiful flavours and ingredients, its wealth and level of talent, and its wonderful tapestry of stories to tell. Be on the lookout and follow Don Papa Rum on Facebook and Instagram at @donpaparum.

Moira Dela Torre named Maria Clara Sangria's first brand ambassador

Moira Dela Torre, a singer known for her heartfelt lyrics, has been recently tapped as the new face of leading sangria brand Maria Clara Sangria and its new variant, Maria Clara Virgin.

For her endorsement, the singer composed the brand's new anthem that aims to give the message of self-love, regardless of the situation.

Drink healthy, live healthy with Anne Curtis

With the world now in full swing once again, there is so much to do and so many places you want to be. However, you often find yourself stuck in traffic, packed with back-to-back meetings, or sinking in piling deadlines and to-do lists. Moments like these make you want to just pause and maybe indulge yourself a bit with your go-to comfort food or happy drink.

Thank goodness for Del Monte Juices – made with real fruity goodness to give you good vibes and positivity. With 14 delicious flavours made with the goodness of real fruits, you can enjoy your happy drink that is good for you. From the well-loved 100% Pineapple Juice to new refreshing flavours like Melon Cucumber, White Grape, you're sure to find a new favorite for the day. Each flavor, while so refreshingly enjoyable, is packed with ingredients that is actually good for you. Del Monte Juices are so satisfyingly indulgent that you can consume it on its own or pair with your favorite meals or snacks.

Take your cue from Anne Curtis, Del Monte Juices’ newest ambassador. Anne squeezes in happy breaks during busy days by indulging in her favorite Del Monte Four Seasons Juice for instant good vibes. Every sip gives you goodness because Del Monte Juices come from real fruits with no additives and preservatives, leaving you feeling good inside and out.

Remy Martin cocktail recipes

For an elevated drinking session, hosts can do rounds of Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, which is a unique blend of Cognac with a distinctive combination of flowery, fruity, and toasted tastes, that, when mixed into simple but awesome cocktail drinks, goes very well with a variety of "pulutans" (beer food).

Here are five must-try cocktail suggestions from Remy Martin:

Remy Sidecar

It’s a fresh, crisp and well-balanced classic cocktail that has been enjoyed since the 1920s. Simply pour three ingredients 30 ml. Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 20 ml. Cointreau, and 10 ml. lemon juice into a shaker filled with ice and shake away. Strain and pour into a coupette glass, add an orange or lemon peel for both garnish and extra freshness, and enjoy!

Royal Tom Collins

This one is great for outdoor parties during warm weather and is best paired with grilled food. Just combine 45 ml. Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 20 ml. lemon juice, and 20 ml. simple syrup in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake, shake, shake! Then strain into a highball glass and add ice. Add club soda to fill up the glass, garnish with a lemon wheel and cherry soaked in brandy.

Royal Manhattan

It’s an aromatic short drink, and it is easy to prepare. Great for catching up with friends, it will be ready to serve in five minutes. Pour 60 ml. Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 30 ml. sweet vermouth, and a dash of Angostura bitters over ice in a mixing glass. Stir and strain into a martini glass, garnish with a brandied cherry, and you’re good to go.

The Rémy Coquito

It’s Rémy Martin’s version of a mojito with coconut cream, which means a creamy and sweet cocktail drink with soft notes of toffee. Whip up this drink with 45 ml. Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, 25 ml. evaporated milk, 25 ml. coconut cream, 15 ml. sweetened condensed milk, and 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract. Process in a blender until smooth. Transfer into an 8-oz. rock glass, grate some cinnamon and nutmeg on top and serve.

Cosmopolitan Delight No. 2

This is a classic Cognac cocktail drink, called to order with red wine and whipped cream float. Combine 50 ml. Rémy Martin 1738 Accod Royal, 10 ml. Cointreau, 7 ml. orgeat or 15 ml. simple syrup, and 15 ml. lemon juice. Mix, shake, and strain into a glass with crushed ice. Top with 20 ml. red wine with a ball of whipped cream, garnish with a slice of orange, and enjoy your Cosmopolitan Delight No. 2.

"The 1738 Accord Royal recognizes the pleasure of sharing good moments. The enthusiasm of Filipinos to toast every milestone matched with Rémy Cointreau's wide selection of high-quality drinks is the perfect combination for every celebration," says Myke Soon, Country Brand Lead of Rémy Cointreau Philippines.

Enjoy!