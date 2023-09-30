Recipe: Chef Edward David Mateo's Bibingkang Galapong

MANILA, Philippines — When the "Ber" months start and Jose Mari Chan’s Christmas songs begin to play alongside classic Christmas carols, Bibingka and Puto Bumbong stalls also start mushrooming in the neighborhood to sell these native kakanins associated with Christmas.

But if they have not done so in your neighborhood or the quality of the Bibingka and Puto Bumbong leaves a lot to be desired, you can make your own Bibingkang Galapong at home. Chef Edward David Mateo of La Royale Patisserie and MinatamisPH shares his recipe.

Bibingkang Galapong

INGREDIENTS:

6 whole eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose cream or coconut milk

1/4 cup melted butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup coconut flour

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 tsps. baking powder

Salted egg, cut into 8 wedges or slices

Cheese, cut into sticks like French fries

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F or 180°C.

2. Line the bibingka molds with a piece of banana leaf. Brush with melted butter.

3. In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs with a wire whisk. Add the all-purpose cream, melted butter and vanilla while continuing to whisk.

4. Add coconut flour, sugar and baking powder. Mix until the mixture forms a smooth batter.

5. Ladle the batter onto the banana leaf-lined bibingka molds until they are three-fourths full. Cook in a preheated oven for 5 to 10 minutes, then top with salted eggs and cheese, and continue to cook in the oven until done. The top should be slightly burned or browned when done, about 10 minutes more.

