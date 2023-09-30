^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Chef Edward David Mateo's Bibingkang Galapong

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 30, 2023 | 4:20pm
Recipe: Chef Edward David Mateo's Bibingkang Galapong
Bibingkang Galapong
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — When the "Ber" months start and Jose Mari Chan’s Christmas songs begin to play alongside classic Christmas carols, Bibingka and Puto Bumbong stalls also start mushrooming in the neighborhood to sell these native kakanins associated with Christmas.

But if they have not done so in your neighborhood or the quality of the Bibingka and Puto Bumbong leaves a lot to be desired, you can make your own Bibingkang Galapong at home. Chef Edward David Mateo of La Royale Patisserie and MinatamisPH shares his recipe. 

Bibingkang Galapong

INGREDIENTS: 

6 whole eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose cream or coconut milk

1/4 cup melted butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup coconut flour

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 tsps. baking powder

Salted egg, cut into 8 wedges or slices

Cheese, cut into sticks like French fries

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F or 180°C.

2. Line the bibingka molds with a piece of banana leaf. Brush with melted butter.

3. In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs with a wire whisk. Add the all-purpose cream, melted butter and vanilla while continuing to whisk.

4. Add coconut flour, sugar and baking powder. Mix until the mixture forms a smooth batter.

5. Ladle the batter onto the banana leaf-lined bibingka molds until they are three-fourths full. Cook in a preheated oven for 5 to 10 minutes, then top with salted eggs and cheese, and continue to cook in the oven until done. The top should be slightly burned or browned when done, about 10 minutes more.

RELATED: Bibingka still one of the best cakes in the world — Taste Atlas

vuukle comment

BIBINGKA

CHRISTMAS

FILIPINO KAKANIN

RECIPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Chef Gene Gonzalez's Sinantolan dish
4 days ago

Recipe: Chef Gene Gonzalez's Sinantolan dish

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
For the longest time, my idea of enjoying santol, also known as cotton fruit, was to bite gently into its pulp and suck...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Simple, easy Garlic Mushrooms
5 days ago

Recipe: Simple, easy Garlic Mushrooms

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
One of the easiest dishes to prepare is Garlic Mushrooms.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Hot bowl of soup for the rainy days
6 days ago

Recipe: Hot bowl of soup for the rainy days

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
There’s nothing more comforting than a hot bowl of soup on a rainy day.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
A night of culinary craftsmanship at Hotel Okura Manila
9 days ago

A night of culinary craftsmanship at Hotel Okura Manila

9 days ago
Prepare your taste buds for an adventure as we invite you to a seven-course French-Japanese collaboration that promises to...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
KFC makes your bucket list come true
10 days ago

KFC makes your bucket list come true

10 days ago
Buy a KFC Bucket and submit your Bucket List at www.kfcbucketlist.com unitl September 30!
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Carlos P. Romulo's favorite 2-in-1 Adobo, Ginataan
10 days ago

Recipe: Carlos P. Romulo's favorite 2-in-1 Adobo, Ginataan

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
Filipinos love adobo!
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with