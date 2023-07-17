Japanese ramen offered at P70; French cookware goes on 'piso' sale

MANILA, Philippines — Though world-renowned Japanese chain Botejyu is famous for its innovative Okosoba, a fusion of two Japanese specialties Okonomiyaki and Yakisoba, there are other offerings that would please even the most discerning foodie. But what’s a sure hit with everyone is Ramen, and what’s even more appealing is that it will have a special deal with the upcoming anniversary of the brand.

July is a big month for the Japanese restaurant chain in Philippines as it celebrates not just its 7th year anniversary, but also the opening of its 70th store in the country. For seven decades now, it has been dishing up authentic cuisine from the "Land of the Rising Sun" such as Sushi, Takoyaki, Curry, and much more.

But now is the time to sample its Ramen as on July 17, the first 70 guests can avail of its Pork Tonkotsu Ramen for only P70 (save P405). The one-day promo starts at 3 p.m. and is available in all 69 branches nationwide. Watch out for the opening of its 70th store in Robinsons Antipolo. Boteyju has upcoming branches in the following locations as well: SM City San Jose Del Monte, Harbor Point, SM City San Pedro, SM City Santo Tomas, SM City Dagupan, Robinsons La Union, SM City Cebu, SM Ilo-Ilo, SM City Butuan, SM City Gensan, Festive Walk Ilo-Ilo & Clark Cityfront Mall. It is also set to expand to Mindanao, with outlets soon to open in SM Cagayan De Oro, Downtown, SM City Lanang, and SM City Davao. You may check out select Boteyju stores for its menu offerings from its exclusive partners like Grab Food Signatures and Food Panda.

Upgrade your kitchen

Oftentimes, we envision ourselves in a home surrounded by the people we love. A place where memories are made and where everyday moments become extraordinary. To create such a haven, having the right tools and cookware is essential. This is where Tefal, the renowned cookware brand, steps in. For over 60 years, the French cookware brand has been the best-kept secret in elevating home-cooked meals to new heights, making them the perfect home companion.

As they gear up for the Lazada Super Brand Day, their biggest campaign of the year, Tefal Cookware invites you to celebrate their commitment to enhancing the lives of homeowners and to enjoy the extensive range of products up for grabs on July 18 plus unbeatable discounts of up to 65% off on select items. Prepare to be amazed by the "piso" sale and take advantage of this incredible offer. For only one peso, you can bring home the Purple Velvet 3-Piece Set, the Comfort Ladle, or the Cook ‘N Clean Frypan 20cm.

Don’t miss out on discounts ranging from 50% to 60% off on specially curated Buy One, Get One bundles, such as the best-selling Cook ‘N Clean Frypan and Everyday Cooking Frypan. With up to 65% off, you can instantly upgrade your kitchen with new cookware sets including the Day by Day 8-Piece Set, the So Chef 6-Piece Set, or the Purple Velvet 3-Piece Set, to name a few. These sets feature durable materials, superior performance, and stylish designs, ensuring a delightful cooking experience every day.

RELATED: Recipe: Ensaimada with blueberry chicken filling