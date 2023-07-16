Recipe: Ensaimada with blueberry chicken filling

Blueberry Ensaimada with Chicken and Ricotta Cheese, and Blueberry Maple Buttercream.

MANILA, Philippines — Ensaimada is a type of light, spiral-shaped bread or pastry that originates from Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain.

The world has adopted it as their own, and different countries have come up with their own versions of it. Even the technique of coiling, which produces the spiral-shaped dough, has been altered to create their own.

In the Philippines, the Ensaimada has become a classic favorite for breakfast or merienda, even a light meal in itself if it is huge and loaded with filling and toppings.

There is the gourmet Ensaimada, which hotels and restaurants make; the middle-class Ensaimada, which is available in bakeshops and cafés; and the regular Ensaimada, which is plain Ensaimada spread with margarine and sprinkled with sugar and can be bought from the neighborhood bakery at an affordable price.

Chef Sonny Mariano raises the bar on Ensaimadas by whipping up a very special Ensaimada stuffed with blueberries from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, with chicken and Ricotta cheese. A meal in itself!

INGREDIENTS:

For the ensaimada dough:

1 cup fresh milk

1/3 cup white sugar

1/2 tsp. iodized salt

2 tsps. instant yeast

2 tbsps. powdered milk

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsalted butter

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine milk, yeast and sugar in a bowl and mix well. Set aside until bubbly.

2. Add the flour, salt and powdered milk and start kneading until the dough is formed.

3. Add the butter and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic.

4. Let it ferment for 1 hour in the chiller.

5. After an hour, de-gas or punch down the dough and cut into 55-gram portions.

6. Shape the portioned dough into small logs and rest for 5 minutes.

7. After resting, flatten the dough and pipe the blueberry ricotta filling. Fold and seal the dough.

8. Shape into coils and place in a greased Ensaimada mold. Proof the dough until the size doubles.

9. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176 degrees Celsius) for 16 minutes.

For the blueberry chicken filling:

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 cup Ricotta cheese

1 cup boiled chicken breast, chopped

2 tbsps. minced garlic

1 tbsp. finely chopped white onion

Pinch of oregano powder

1/2 tsp. iodized salt

1/2 tsp. white pepper

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

2. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

For the blueberry maple buttercream:

1/4 cup frozen blueberries

2 tbsps. maple syrup

2 tbsps. white sugar

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter

Pinch of iodized salt

1/4 cup fresh milk

PROCEDURE:

1. In a mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream the butter, salt, sugar and maple syrup until light and fluffy.

2. Add the milk slowly while whisking until emulsified.

3. Add the blueberries and paddle for another 30 seconds.

To assemble:

Blueberry and Chicken Ensaimada

Blueberry Maple Buttercream

Edam cheese shavings

Blueberries

PROCEDURE:

1. Spread blueberry maple buttercream on Ensaimada.

2. Sprinkle with cheese shavings.

3. Top with blueberries.

