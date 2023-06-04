Recipe: Refreshing fruity salad

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing tastes better than a good, refreshing salad that combines fresh fruits and lettuce.

Here is a recipe from San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center that can be a salad starter in a meal or be enjoyed on its own as a light meal or snack. It has chicken in it for protein.

Chicken, Mango & Watermelon Lettuce Cups

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsps. cooking oil

1 can shiitake mushrooms, drained and sliced (198 grams)

1/2 kg. Magnolia Chicken Station Shanghai Mix

1 tbsp. oyster sauce

1 pc. ripe mango, diced (about 1 cup)

1/3 kg. watermelon, diced (about 1 cup)

30 pcs. lettuce leaves or Romaine lettuce leaves, washed and pat-dried

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat oil in pan and sauté mushrooms. Add chicken Shanghai mix and sauté until cooked. Add oyster sauce. Cook for 1 minute more.

2. On each lettuce leaf, top about 2 tbsps. chicken mixture and a portion each of mango and watermelon. Serve immediately.

Makes 15 servings.

