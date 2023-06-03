Recipe: Healthy Tokwa Bites

MANILA, Philippines — Constantly looking for recipes of healthy dishes for the family? No need to look too far.

Here’s a light and healthy meal suggestion from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation. It’s a power-packed basically vegetarian dish that makes use of tokwa as main ingredient.

Tokwa Bites

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup minced malunggay

2 cups grated squash

1 cup tokwa, ground

1 tsp. iodized salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning

2 tbsps. diced onion

2 tbsps. cornstarch

1/4 cup bread crumbs

2 cups cooking oil

3/4 cup ketchup

PROCEDURE:

1. In a bowl, mix together malunggay, squash, tokwa, salt, pepper, Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning, onion, cornstarch and breadcrumbs.

2. Get 1 tbsp. of the mixture and form into a ball. Do the same for the rest.

3. Heat oil in pan and fry tokwa balls until golden brown.

*Tip: If you like crunchier tokwa bites, add more breadcrumbs.

