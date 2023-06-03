^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Healthy Tokwa Bites

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 3, 2023 | 12:29pm
Recipe: Healthy Tokwa Bites
Tokwa Bites
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Constantly looking for recipes of healthy dishes for the family? No need to look too far.

Here’s a light and healthy meal suggestion from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation. It’s a power-packed basically vegetarian dish that makes use of tokwa as main ingredient.

Tokwa Bites

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup minced malunggay

2 cups grated squash

1 cup tokwa, ground

1 tsp. iodized salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning

2 tbsps. diced onion

2 tbsps. cornstarch

1/4 cup bread crumbs

2 cups cooking oil

3/4 cup ketchup

PROCEDURE:

1. In a bowl, mix together malunggay, squash, tokwa, salt, pepper, Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning, onion, cornstarch and breadcrumbs.

2. Get 1 tbsp. of the mixture and form into a ball. Do the same for the rest.

3. Heat oil in pan and fry tokwa balls until golden brown.

*Tip: If you like crunchier tokwa bites, add more breadcrumbs.

RELATED: Plant-based food advocate shares Upo Lasagna recipe

RECIPES

TOKWA

VEGETARIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Healthy Tokwa Bites
2 hours ago

Recipe: Healthy Tokwa Bites

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 hours ago
Here's a power-packed vegetarian dish that makes use of tokwa as main ingredient.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Asia Society Philippines hosts Asian flavors food festival
19 hours ago

Asia Society Philippines hosts Asian flavors food festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Asia Society Philippines hosted a weekend food festival highlighting the myriad of flavors that Asia offers at the Grand Atrium...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
How to drink with no regrets: Nico Bolzico gives 5 tips
1 day ago

How to drink with no regrets: Nico Bolzico gives 5 tips

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
In anything that you do, you need to strike a balance and stick to your limit.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Delightful duhat: Health benefits, ways to enjoy this fruit in season
1 day ago

Delightful duhat: Health benefits, ways to enjoy this fruit in season

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
If there are duhat trees in the neighborhood, you will easily know when duhat is in season because the...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Tatung Sarthou's new 'Simpol Dishkarte' book is out!
1 day ago

Chef Tatung Sarthou's new 'Simpol Dishkarte' book is out!

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Award-winning cookbook author, restaurateur, YouTube sensation, and celebrity chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou has just released...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Herald Suites offers two Big Value Room promos until June 30
Sponsored
1 day ago

Herald Suites offers two Big Value Room promos until June 30

1 day ago
More than just broadening the hotel's customer niche, Herald Suites has come up with two big value room promotions until June...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with