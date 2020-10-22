THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Johnny Manahan's daughter Juana advocates healthy eating in new cook book
Mesa Ni Misis non-government organization founder Juana Manahan Yupangco
ABS-CBN Publishing/Released
Johnny Manahan's daughter Juana advocates healthy eating in new cook book
(Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 5:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mesa Ni Misis non-government organization founder Juana Manahan Yupangco, daughter of director and former Star Magic head Johnny "Mr. M" Manahan, continues to promote the health benefits of locally produced vegetables in ABS-CBN Books’ latest offering “Mesa Ni Misis: A Guide to Cooking and Enjoying Native Filipino Vegetables.”

“This cookbook is the next step, as a tool to reach even more people and as a way to keep the recipes handy,” said Juana who disclosed her creative vegetable dishes in the project to get more Filipinos excited about local produce.  

The author started becoming fascinated with the benefits of local vegetables a decade ago when she became a parent. She said, “Nothing motivates a mother more than making healthy choices, especially putting her family’s health first.”

This fascination led her to experiment and discover cooking techniques while finding healthful substitutes for meats.

“I wanted to use local vegetables to create international dishes; this way, eating vegetables could still be exciting. Filipino food is not big on vegetables, and when we do have it, it’s topped with pork,” she explained.  

Now, Juana is finally able to share her discoveries in “Mesa Ni Misis” cookbook, which contains 40 recipes for making soups and appetizers, entrees, rice, noodles, and even desserts and drinks.

“In my recipes, I try to make cooking as easy and convenient and affordable as possible, so that eating healthy does not have to be hard. Most of the recipes are hearty meals meant to feed up to four people, with lots to go around,” she said.

Juana’s organization, Mesa Ni Misis, partners with various schools and institutions to spread the word that eating healthy is affordable, nutritious, and delicious, and the newly published cookbook complements this mission.

“My hope is that by eating more vegetables, we will be able to help our local vegetable farmers, and in the long run, enjoy better health for ourselves and our families,” she added.

Prepare more healthy meals for the family with the help of “Mesa Ni Misis: A Guide to Cooking and Enjoying Native Filipino Vegetables,” available now on ABS-CBN Books’ Lazada and Shopee stores and in leading bookstores nationwide for only P250.

COOK BOOK FILIPINO COOK BOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
55 minutes ago
Johnny Manahan's daughter Juana advocates healthy eating in new cook book
55 minutes ago
“This cookbook is the next step, as a tool to reach even more people and as a way to keep the recipes handy,” said...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
5 hours ago
Heart Evangelista's Chanel pizza, fries found 'distasteful'
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The reviews are in, but they’re not looking for good for Heart.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Sponsored
1 day ago
This new, delicious and pure canned tuna chunks will make gourmet home-cooking possible – Here’s how!
1 day ago
Today, you can level-up to gourmet dishes prepared and cooked by yours truly at your very own kitchen.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
How Max’s Restaurant stays resilient amid COVID-19 pandemic
6 days ago
From its humble origins along Scout Tuazon in post-World War II Philippines - serving American troops delicious, tender, juicy,...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
8 days ago
Barrio Fiesta sees bright spot in rise of home cooks, online entrepreneurs amid pandemic
8 days ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled businesses across industries, this Filipino brand has found a silver lining —...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
15 days ago
#EggDay: Egg-based recipes below P100
15 days ago
Eggs are packed with nutrients that children need for healthy growth and development.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with