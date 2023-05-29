^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Chunky-licious Mango Cheesecake

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 11:41am
Recipe: Chunky-licious Mango Cheesecake
Chunky Mango Cheesecake
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Loving the luscious mangoes that are so abundant and so reasonably priced during the summer season? Well, you can make a cheesecake and load it up with mangoes.

This recipe by San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center and Home Foodie should be easy to follow. Keep it chunky so there’s a nice feel to it with every bite.

Chunky Mango Cheesecake

INGREDIENTS: 

1 to 1/2 cups crushed graham cracker

1/3 cup Baker’s Best Margarine, melted

2 tbsps. sugar

1 cup sliced mangoes for topping

For the filling:

1 pack Magnolia Cream Cheese, softened (225 grams)

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp. unflavored gelatin

3 tbsps. Magnolia Full Cream Milk

1 pack Magnolia All Purpose Cream, chilled (250 ml.)

1 to 1/2 cups diced ripe mangoes

PROCEDURE:

1. Mix together graham crumbs, margarine and sugar. Press onto a 9-inch removable bottom pan or 8 individual small round pans. Set aside.

2. Beat cream cheese and sugar together until light and well blended.

3. Meanwhile, combine unflavored gelatin and milk, then dissolve over low heat and add to cream cheese mixture. Continue beating to blend well.

4. In a separate bowl, whip cream until stiff and fold into the cream cheese mixture. Add diced mangoes and pour into crumb-lined pan. Top with sliced mangoes. Chill for at least 6 hours.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.

RELATED: Make your own refreshing Chocolate Strawberry Popsicles

CHEESECAKE

MANGOES

RECIPES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Chunky-licious Mango Cheesecake
1 hour ago

Recipe: Chunky-licious Mango Cheesecake

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Loving the luscious mangoes that are so abundant and so reasonably priced during the summer season? Well, you can make a cheesecake...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Chef Tatung Sarthou's one-pot Chicken Pochero
1 day ago

Recipe: Chef Tatung Sarthou's one-pot Chicken Pochero

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
The classic Filipino dish appears in Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou’s book, "Simple Dishkarte." 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Las Flores, other Spanish Bistro group restaurants launch La Noche special
1 day ago

Las Flores, other Spanish Bistro group restaurants launch La Noche special

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Spanish restaurants under the Bistro Group — namely Las Flores, BCN by Las Flores, Tomatito, Rambla, and Rumba —...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Make your own refreshing Chocolate Strawberry Popsicles
4 days ago

Make your own refreshing Chocolate Strawberry Popsicles

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
In an earlier post, we shared with you exactly how to make Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol. It’s the traditional...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Soft bread cooked on cast-iron skillet
4 days ago

Recipe: Soft bread cooked on cast-iron skillet

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Ready to experiment on baking fresh bread rolls on a cast-iron skillet which you can take straight from the oven onto the...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Power-packed sandwich for school, office or travel 'baon'
4 days ago

Recipe: Power-packed sandwich for school, office or travel 'baon'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Looking for new ideas for your school, office or weekend getaway "baon"?
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with