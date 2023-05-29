Recipe: Chunky-licious Mango Cheesecake

MANILA, Philippines — Loving the luscious mangoes that are so abundant and so reasonably priced during the summer season? Well, you can make a cheesecake and load it up with mangoes.

This recipe by San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center and Home Foodie should be easy to follow. Keep it chunky so there’s a nice feel to it with every bite.

Chunky Mango Cheesecake

INGREDIENTS:

1 to 1/2 cups crushed graham cracker

1/3 cup Baker’s Best Margarine, melted

2 tbsps. sugar

1 cup sliced mangoes for topping

For the filling:

1 pack Magnolia Cream Cheese, softened (225 grams)

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp. unflavored gelatin

3 tbsps. Magnolia Full Cream Milk

1 pack Magnolia All Purpose Cream, chilled (250 ml.)

1 to 1/2 cups diced ripe mangoes

PROCEDURE:

1. Mix together graham crumbs, margarine and sugar. Press onto a 9-inch removable bottom pan or 8 individual small round pans. Set aside.

2. Beat cream cheese and sugar together until light and well blended.

3. Meanwhile, combine unflavored gelatin and milk, then dissolve over low heat and add to cream cheese mixture. Continue beating to blend well.

4. In a separate bowl, whip cream until stiff and fold into the cream cheese mixture. Add diced mangoes and pour into crumb-lined pan. Top with sliced mangoes. Chill for at least 6 hours.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.

RELATED: Make your own refreshing Chocolate Strawberry Popsicles