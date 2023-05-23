^

World's most expensive ice cream is P350,000

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 3:28pm
Byakuya by Cellato
Guinness World Records

MANILA, Philippines — Guinness World Records (GWR) has recognized a brand new ice cream by Japanese brand Cellato as the most expensive in the world because of the rare ingredients it has.

Cellato's flagship gelato treat called the Byakuya — "white night" in English — costs a whopping Y873,400 (P350,000) with ingredients like edible gold leaf, white truffle, sake lees, and natural cheeses like Parmigiano Reggiano.

The rare white truffle in fact comes from Alba, Italy and costs Y2 million (P800,000) per kilogram.

Cellato did not just want to create the world's most expensive ice cream, but fuse together European and Japanese ingredients in the iconic dessert which is why they tapped Chef Tadayoshi Yamada from Osaka's RiVi.

Representatives from GWR weren't able to taste the 121 gram Byakuya, but Cellato staff praised the dessert's rich taste and texture.

They commented on the robust fragrance of white truffle that fills one's mouth and nose, the complex and fruity tastes of Parmigiano Reggiano, and glorious finish by the sakes lees. It is also recommended to pair the dessert with sake or a French white wine.

"It took us over a year-and-a-half to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right," said a representative from Cellato. "Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it."

Cellato is already planning to create other desserts using other expensive ingredients such as caviar and Champagne.

In the meantime, Cellato's Byakuya is available for sale and can be shipped to buyers, including a handcrafted metal spoon made from the materials used to build temples and shrines.

