Jujumao stresses admiration, more focus for hyperlocal cuisine

MANILA, Philippines — Food creator Juri Imao, popularly known online as Jujumao, is hoping more local and international viewers will know more about what the Philippines has to offer when it comes to food.

Juri won the Food Creator of the Year award at the TikTok Awards Philippines 2026 held earlier this month, a feat he repeated at the Southeast Asia Awards held in Bali, Indonesia last November 27.

During his acceptance speeh during the local ceremony, the content creator discussed how he would like to focus more on hyperlocal dishes, a topic he expounded more on later in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

He recounted mostly highlighting international cuisine and global dishes when he started out making food content, but in the last couple of years has noticed a switch to hyperlocal or a more concentrated view.

"I'm such a nerd when it comes to Filipino ingredients, and growing up a lot of us are not really exposed to cuisines of other provinces," Juri noted.

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It was only through his travels that he realized the Philippines is home to great produce, culinary techniques, and many undiscovered dishes.

"Napaisip ako, why look outward when there is so much we can work with within the Philippines?" he pondered.

Juri acknowledged that foreigners are very aware of popular dishes like Kare-Kare, Adobo, and Sinigang, but he pointed out that any one dish can have up to 30 different iterations.

The creator also said his pivot to highlighting hyperlocal cuisine is to show that beyond its available ingredients, the Philippines has a deep culinary heritage.

"We have so many dishes that I want the world to be aware of. It's a tall order for a dream, but it's something that I hope through my content creation will be shared to my viewers," Juri ended in acknowledgement.

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