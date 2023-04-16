How to make a jiggly Pineapple Panna Cotta

MANILA, Philippines — Take advantage of the bountiful tropical fruits of the summer season. Pineapple is one. It’s cool, light, juicy and refreshing to eat on its own and also to whip up into a lot of cool desserts. Try making Pineapple Panna Cotta with this recipe from San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Pineapple Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

1 pack Magnolia All-Purpose Cream (250 ml.)

1 pc. gelatin (90 grams), dissolved in water

1 cup Magnolia Full Cream Milk (250 grams)

For the filling:

1 pack canned pineapple tidbits, drained (200 grams)

2 tsps. sugar

2 tbsps. rum

Procedure:

1. Whisk cream, gelatin and milk together in a sauce pan. Cook using low heat while stirring constantly.

2. In a pan, heat pineapple tidbits with sugar and rum. Cook until sugar caramelizes. Arrange pineapples at the bottom of a glass container. Pour the cream mixture over the pineapple. Chill until liquid sets.

Tip: Use cold liquid when dissolving gelatin. Whisk with a fork until lump-free. Set aside for 5 minutes or until spongy.

RELATED: Summer's here! How to make your own Iskrambol