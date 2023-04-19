Easy-to-make Buko Pandan dessert

MANILA, Philippines — Who does not like Buko Pandan Salad?

Its flavors are pure and natural, and buko and pandan go so well together that no other combination can please the palate like this combination does. So, to encourage homemakers to whip up this refreshing dessert at home, an episode of San Miguel Foods’ Home Foodie shared an easy-to-follow recipe for making Buko Pandan Surprise.

Buko Pandan Surprise

INGREDIENTS:

3-5 pcs. pandan leaves, boiled in 4 cups of water and strained

1 pack green gulaman powder (10 grams)

2 tbsps. sugar

For the dressing:

1 pack Magnolia All-Pupose Cream (250 ml.)

1 can condensed milk (400 grams)

2 cups shredded buko meat

1 can corn kernels, drained (200 grams)

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine pandan water and green gulaman powder in a saucepan. Simmer until gulaman has dissolved, stirring continuously.

2. Transfer mixture into a pan and set aside until gulaman has fully set. Once set, cut into small cubes and place in a bowl. Set aside.

3. Prepare the dressing. In a bowl, combine cream and condensed milk. Mix well and then add buko, corn kernels and gulaman cubes.

4. Chill before serving.

Makes 6 servings.

RELATED: 'Bite' into summer: Mochi Ice Cream recipe