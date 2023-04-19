^

Easy-to-make Buko Pandan dessert

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
April 19, 2023 | 12:24pm
Easy-to-make Buko Pandan dessert
Buko Pandan Surprise
MANILA, Philippines — Who does not like Buko Pandan Salad?

Its flavors are pure and natural, and buko and pandan go so well together that no other combination can please the palate like this combination does. So, to encourage homemakers to whip up this refreshing dessert at home, an episode of San Miguel Foods’ Home Foodie shared an easy-to-follow recipe for making Buko Pandan Surprise.

Buko Pandan Surprise

INGREDIENTS:

3-5 pcs. pandan leaves, boiled in 4 cups of water and strained

1 pack green gulaman powder (10 grams)

2 tbsps. sugar

For the dressing:

1 pack Magnolia All-Pupose Cream (250 ml.)

1 can condensed milk (400 grams)

2 cups shredded buko meat

1 can corn kernels, drained (200 grams)

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine pandan water and green gulaman powder in a saucepan. Simmer until gulaman has dissolved, stirring continuously.

2. Transfer mixture into a pan and set aside until gulaman has fully set. Once set, cut into small cubes and place in a bowl. Set aside.

3. Prepare the dressing. In a  bowl, combine cream and condensed milk. Mix well and then add buko, corn kernels and gulaman cubes.

4. Chill before serving.

Makes 6 servings.

RELATED: 'Bite' into summer: Mochi Ice Cream recipe

'Bite' into summer: Mochi Ice Cream recipe
'Bite' into summer: Mochi Ice Cream recipe

The summer heat is on, and it’s making you sweat all over. Somehow, cold water just does not suffice anymore, and...
Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol: Recipe for a nutritious, refreshing summer drink
Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol: Recipe for a nutritious, refreshing summer drink

When it is scorching hot and humid, there’s nothing like a glass of icy cold fruit drink to beat the heat and quench...
Ogie Alcasid's 'tuyo' now available in Japan
Ogie Alcasid's 'tuyo' now available in Japan

Singer Ogie Alcasid's "tuyo" business is now sold in Japan.
How to make a jiggly Pineapple Panna Cotta
How to make a jiggly Pineapple Panna Cotta

Take advantage of the bountiful tropical fruits of the summer season, like the pineapple, by making it into a cool, jiggly...
Tupperware's future in doubt amid weak financial position
Tupperware's future in doubt amid weak financial position

Tupperware, known for its trademark plastic food storage containers, warned of "substantial doubt" about its ability to keep...
Michelin chef Whyte Rushen collaborates with Jollibee UK
Michelin chef Whyte Rushen collaborates with Jollibee UK

It looks like Filipino restaurant chain Jollibee has gained a new celebrity fan in the United Kingdom, and it is someone of...
