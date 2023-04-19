'Bite' into summer: Mochi Ice Cream recipe

MANILA, Philippines — The summer heat is on, and it’s making you sweat all over. Somehow, cold water just does not suffice anymore, and you crave for ice cream constantly.

Apart from having scoops of ice cream in a cup or on delightful sugar cone, you can also have your ice cream in small scoops wrapped in chewy glutinous skin much like mochi balls or Palitaw.

Here’s how to make your own Mochi Ice Cream Balls, from a recipe created by San Miguel.

Mochi Ice Cream

INGREDIENTS:

1 tub Magnolia Ice Cream Gold Label Avocado (800 ml.)

2 cups glutinous rice flour (230 grams)

1/4 cup sugar (50 grams)

1/4 cup powdered sugar (25 grams)

2 cups water

1 cup cornstarch, for dusting and rolling mochi

1 tsp. black sesame seeds

PROCEDURE:

Scoop ice cream using an ice cream scooper (#40). Place on a tray lined with parchment/wax paper. Freeze for 1 hour. To make mochi, combine glutinous flour, sugar, powdered sugar and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir until a smooth dough forms and then microwave on high setting for 1 minute. Remove from microwave and mix again. Repeat process several times until mochi looks slightly shiny. Place mochi onto parchment paper dusted with cornstarch. Using a rolling pin, roll out dough to ¼-inch thickness. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Cut dough using a 3-inch diameter round cutter. Place ice cream balls in the center and gently press dough around ice cream and pinch the edges until ice cream is fully covered. Top with sesame seeds. Place mochi back in the freezer. Freeze for at least 1 hour before eating.

Makes 12 servings.

TIPS:

Vary the ice cream flavors with Magnolia Gold Label and Magnolia Best of the Philippines Ice Cream. Add 1 tsp. of desired food color to mochi dough. Flavor the mochi dough:

Peanut butter: Mix in 2 Tbsps. peanut butter right after the dough has steamed in the microwave

Mix in 2 Tbsps. peanut butter right after the dough has steamed in the microwave Chocolate/Cocoa Powder: Mix in 1 tsp cocoa powder before cooking

Mix in 1 tsp cocoa powder before cooking Matcha: Mix in 1 tsp matcha (green tea powder) before cooking

Mix in 1 tsp matcha (green tea powder) before cooking Vanilla: Add 1 tsp. vanilla extract before cooking

Add 1 tsp. vanilla extract before cooking Coconut: Add 1 Tbsp. coconut milk before cooking.

Notes:

Mochi is very sticky. Best to use cornstarch, potato starch or tapioca starch to help manage the stickiness. Microwave cooking is fast and easy. But traditional mochi is steamed. If using a steamer, steam it for 15 minutes. Stir and steam for five more minutes, if needed, until the dough takes on a slightly shiny sheen. Store mochi inside freezer for up to three months. Allow dough to slightly thaw before eating.

RELATED: Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol: Recipe for a nutritious, refreshing summer drink