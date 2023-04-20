Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber for 'copying' cooking show idea

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of actress-singer Selena Gomez have once again panned model Hailey Bieber, wife of Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, this time for allegedly copying Selena in hosting a cooking show.

Hailey launched the "What's In My Kitchen?" cooking show last week on her YouTube channel, three years after Selena's cooking show "Selena + Chef" premiered on Max.

The show is a spin-off of Hailey's "Who’s in My Bathroom?" which saw the model interview guests like Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Ratajkowski, Keke Palmer, and Ayesha Curry in her own bathroom.

Other celebrities have gone on to create their own cooking shows in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic such as socialite Paris Hilton and ex-model Brooklyn Beckham.

Despite this, fans of Selena have criticized Hailey for allegedly copying the singer's idea and even slammed the new show as a "rip-off."

In the series, Hailey will be sharing recipes for her signature chicken wing recipe, pizza toast, and the home version of her Strawberry Glaze Erewhon smoothie.

This latest addition to the fan-fueled feud comes two months since Selena defended Hailey after the latter claimed to have received death threats as a result of the drama.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," Selena said at the time, to which Hailey responded with gratitude.

"In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion," Hailey added.

RELATED: Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber amid death threat concerns, hateful negativity