^

Food and Leisure

Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber for 'copying' cooking show idea

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 4:11pm
Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber for 'copying' cooking show idea
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez
Tyrell Hampton via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines  — Fans of actress-singer Selena Gomez have once again panned model Hailey Bieber, wife of Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, this time for allegedly copying Selena in hosting a cooking show.

Hailey launched the "What's In My Kitchen?" cooking show last week on her YouTube channel, three years after Selena's cooking show "Selena + Chef" premiered on Max.

The show is a spin-off of Hailey's "Who’s in My Bathroom?" which saw the model interview guests like Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Ratajkowski, Keke Palmer, and Ayesha Curry in her own bathroom.

Other celebrities have gone on to create their own cooking shows in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic such as socialite Paris Hilton and ex-model Brooklyn Beckham.

Despite this, fans of Selena have criticized Hailey for allegedly copying the singer's idea and even slammed the new show as a "rip-off."

In the series, Hailey will be sharing recipes for her signature chicken wing recipe, pizza toast, and the home version of her Strawberry Glaze Erewhon smoothie.

This latest addition to the fan-fueled feud comes two months since Selena defended Hailey after the latter claimed to have received death threats as a result of the drama.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," Selena said at the time, to which Hailey responded with gratitude.

"In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion," Hailey added.

RELATED: Selena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber amid death threat concerns, hateful negativity

HAILEY BALDWIN BIEBER

SELENA GOMEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
AI Chatbot-generated cocktails on the rise; ChatGPT recipe for 'world's best cocktail'
5 minutes ago

AI Chatbot-generated cocktails on the rise; ChatGPT recipe for 'world's best cocktail'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 minutes ago
As the conversations regarding whether ChatGPT and other similar platforms are beneficial or a threat to humanity, a number...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber for 'copying' cooking show idea
38 minutes ago

Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber for 'copying' cooking show idea

By Kristofer Purnell | 38 minutes ago
Fans of actress-singer Selena Gomez have once again panned model Hailey Bieber, wife of Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Fit for a king... and queen: UK royals serve up 'Coronation Quiche' recipe
22 hours ago

Fit for a king... and queen: UK royals serve up 'Coronation Quiche' recipe

By Agence France-Presse | 22 hours ago
Seven decades after the lightly curried chicken dish was created for Queen Elizabeth II's crowning, her son unveiled the recipe...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Mango mania: 3 ways to enjoy Indian mangoes
1 day ago

Mango mania: 3 ways to enjoy Indian mangoes

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
It’s summertime, and it’s the season of Indian mangoes in the Philippines!
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Bite' into summer: Mochi Ice Cream recipe
1 day ago

'Bite' into summer: Mochi Ice Cream recipe

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
The summer heat is on, and it’s making you sweat all over. Somehow, cold water just does not suffice anymore, and...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol: Recipe for a nutritious, refreshing summer drink
3 days ago

Chocolait Strawberry Iskrambol: Recipe for a nutritious, refreshing summer drink

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
When it is scorching hot and humid, there’s nothing like a glass of icy cold fruit drink to beat the heat and quench...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with