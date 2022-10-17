^

'Nature is healing': Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez end feud speculation with sweet photo together

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 12:19pm
'Nature is healing': Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez end feud speculation with sweet photo together
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez
Tyrell Hampton via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shut down feud rumors with a sweet photo at the Academy Museum Gala in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Photographer Tyrell Hampton posted on his Instagram account the photo of the two celebrities putting the rift rumors to rest. 

"Plot twist," Tyrell captioned the post. 

Fashion editor Chrissy Rutherford and "13 Reasons Why" star Tommy Dorfman commented on the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ty (@tyrellhampton)

"Nature is healing," Chrissy commented. 

"Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic," Tommy commented. 

Hailey recently clarified in a podcast of her being the alleged third party in the Justin-Selena relationship. 

“Given the timeline of like where he was at before we got back together and what was going on, there was just a lot happening. But I will say too, like, the only people that really know the truth of the situation, what the timeline really was, how it happened and how it went down, are like me and him,” Hailey said.

“Perception is a really tricky thing because when you’re watching something from the outside, you can see it one way when it may not really be the reality of what happened behind closed doors... And that’s a big challenge I think of being somebody who is in the spotlight or being famous, is that I know how we got to where we got, period... I just know how it happened. I was there and I was living it every day. So there’s just, yeah, there’s a lot that I can understand why people were so, like, ‘What is going on? Like this seems crazy.’”

