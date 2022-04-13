^

Hailey Bieber reveals why she stopped runway modeling

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 6:17pm
Hailey Bieber reveals why she stopped runway modeling
Hailey Bieber
MANILA, Philippines — Fashion model Hailey Bieber recently opened up on why she took a break from runway modeling in an interview with Allure magazine.

While discussing her upcoming beauty brand Rhode — taken from her middle name, and will debut in June this year — Hailey shared that her decision stemmed from the comments of an "important" casting director, whom she had a very bad experience with.

"He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway," Hailey told Allure. "I don't want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?"

Hailey began modelling on runways at the age of 14, making her official debut when she signed with Ford Models in 2014. She regularly graced the catwalk for four years, with her last appearance being in December 2018 at Versace's Pre-Fall 2019 presentation.

While she currently doesn't walk runways, she continues to model for brand campaigns, appearing on magazine covers, and is a frequent attendee of several fashion shows.

She adds that her beauty brand Rhode line is inspired by both her mother and maternal grandmother. Hailey is the daughter of American actor Stephen Baldwin and Brazilian Kennya Baldwin (née Deodato). She is also the wife of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

