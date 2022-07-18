'Bed' weather diet: Rainy day treats, recipes to try

Chefs Gerick Manalo and Hazel "Cooking Ina" Anonuevo share tips on how to easily cook delicious yet complicated recipes. Chef Gerick taught participants to cook the Herb-crusted Salmon with Truffle Bechamel Sauce while Chef Hazel gave tips on how to make Corn Chowder extra special with a serving of pan-seared chicken.

MANILA, Philippines — It can be intimidating to cook with recipes that feature a lot of terminologies and require ingredients that are not familiar. It does not have to be the case, said Chefs Hazel "Cooking Ina" Anonuevo and Gerick Manalo.

The two celebrity chefs/food content creators headlined Mega Prime's first-ever "Prime Mom Club: Kitchen Masterclass" held recently.

Live guests at The Mets Place Makati and online viewers were taught the basics in cooking and how to prepare well-plated hearty dishes.

Known for her lively personality and unfiltered banter, Chef Hazel gave a lecture on basic cooking techniques as well basic sauces that anyone who wishes to cook must know.

After the lecture, she demonstrated how to perfectly sear chicken and stew a creamy corn chowder with her recipe called Corn Chowder with Pan-Seared Chicken. The recipe is a timely dish for the upcoming "bed" weather days.

Chef Gerick, meanwhile, put the live guests and home cooks at ease by guiding them step-by-step on how to perfectly sear juicy salmon, the main ingredient of his recipe, Herb & Garlic-Crusted Salmon with Truffle Bechamel Sauce. He is strict about searing salmon in all sides for 45 seconds to a minute. Anything beyond this time will result to a dry salmon. It was a breeze for most to prepare Bechamel sauce, which was earlier discussed by Chef Hazel, as Chef Gerrick again guided the cooks on how to stir the sauce to its desired consistency.

The Mega Prime Kitchen Masterclass is the first post-pandemic on-ground event for the brand.

“We’re very happy to welcome back our Prime Mom members to an on-ground event. We’re excited to get everyone involved in many activities that will empower them to prepare even tastier and more nutritious dishes for their loved ones,” said Chris Fernandez, Mega Prime Marketing Director.

Try to recreate the following recipes at home:

Herb & Garlic-Crusted Salmon with Truffle Bechamel Sauce

Main Ingredients:

2 salmon fillet (2 x 6 inches)

Mega Prime Premium Garlic Bits 200g

Mega Prime Whole Mushroom

425g parmesan cheese

Fresh dill

Fresh parsley

Onion

Chives

Truffle oil

Salt and pepper (ground)

Olive oil

Bechamel Sauce:

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1.5 tbsp. all purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

Salt

Truffle oil

White pepper

Cooking Instructions:

Mushroom Tapenade (from scratch):

Saute finely chopped onion, garlic, thyme and mushrooms in butter for 5-7 minutes until soft. Add gin and cook to reduce. Cool. Using a food processor, blitz mushroom mix ith olives, walnuts, capers, chopped parsley, lemon zest and juice, anchoives, and a big glug of olive oil to form a chunky tapenade. Season with salt and pepper. Chill to serve.

Truffle Bechamel Sauce:

Prepare a roux: in a saucepan on low-medium heat, melt butter in a sauce pan and once melted add flour. Stir constantly for about six to eight minutes until the mixture takes on a smooth, liquid paste-like texture, and should be light brown in color. Add 1/4 of the milk and let boil for 30 seconds, and then mix vigorously. Slowly add the rest of the liquid until the mixture is well-blended. Add white pepper. Add 3 tablespoons of truffle oil. Mix well. Let simmer for 2 more minutes on low heat.

Green Pea Puree:

In a pan, saute Mega Prime Green Peas with chopped onion until fragrant then add chicken cube. Break and mix well. Add water and salt. Bring to a boil. Blend using a hand blender until smooth. Pass the mixture through a sift and let it cool.

Green Peas Sauce:

Mega Prime Green Peas 155g chicken cubes

White onion

Salt

Water

Oil

Garnish:

Lemon

Salmon

Using a mortar and pestle, pound garlic bits and parmesan cheese until incorporated. Add finely chopped dill, parsley and onion chives. Mix using spoon. Lightly season the salmon with salt and pepper. Set aside. Sear salmon (skin side down first) 45 seconds to 1 minute each side. Non-stick pan is required. Wrap with foil (top open)Spread mushroom tapenade on top and dredge with garlic parmesan mixure. Bake for 3-5 minutes at 170C. Plate the salmon according to your liking. Create patterns like a line by using the back of the spoon and spreading the green pea sauce across the plate. Place the herb-crusted salmon on top of it. Serve and enjoy.

Corn Chowder with Pan-Seared Chicken

Main Ingredients:

1 tbsp. butter

1 strip bacon or 1 teaspoon bacon fat

1/2 large yellow onion, chopped (about 3/4 cup)

1/2 cup small diced carrot

1/2 cup small diced celery

1 can Mega Prime Whole Kernel Corn/Cream Style 425g

1 bay leaf

4 1/2 cups milk

2 medium potatoes, peeled and large (1-inch) diced (about 3 cups)

1 tbsp. salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 breast chicken filler

Olive oil

Garlic powder

Paprika powder

Cooking instructions:

In a large sauce pan, soften the onion in the butter. Add the Mega Prime Whole Kernel Corn, broth, potatoes , and garlic and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. In a blender, puree the soup until smooth. You may use immersion blender or hand blender. Add the cream. Season with salt and pepper. Add broth if needed. Garnish with parsley. In a cast iron pan, over high heat, quickly sear the chicken, skin down, on each side. Season with salt and pepper. Immediately place the chicken in a small bowl with the cooking fat. Ladle the soup into bowl and sprinkle with parsley.

Oreo marks 110th birthday with limited-edition flavor

Photo release The limited-edition Birthday Cookie is the first Oreo flavor to feature rainbow sprinkles and a birthday cake flavored cream sandwiched between two delicious cocoa cookies. The cookie will be sold in the Philippines until December 31.

Cookie brand Oreo is turning 110 years old in 2022, and the brand is kicking off the party with a limited-edition flavor, Birthday Cookie. With lashings of vanilla and crème filled with sprinkles, it will be sold across Southeast Asia until September 2022.

To get the party started, the brand launched a playful Augmented Reality (AR) Facebook filter that invites people to blow out 110 candles from an Oreo Birthday Cookie.

“Oreo has been sparking joy for 110 years, bringing playful experiences to families around the world. And, what’s a birthday without cake? We’re inviting fans across Southeast Asia to join the celebrations. We’re delighted to debut a festive new flavor, supported with an unique AR experience that’s inspired by the universal act of blowing out candles – a tradition that transcends cultures and generations. We hope fans take a moment to blow out the 110 candles, make a wish for the year ahead, and enjoy our most playful celebration yet,” said Nikhil Rao, Senior Marketing Director for Mondelez Southeast Asia.

“Birthdays are special and more so when it is your 110th. We are excited to celebrate Oreo’s 110th birthday by offering consumers two unique experiences – a limited edition cookie with sprinkles and an AR experience that will truly make consumers a part of the celebration,” Vikram Chandratrey, Marketing head Oreo for Mondelez Southeast Asia.

The celebrations continue with a TV commercial, which will be launched across six Southeast Asian markets - Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. Directed by Agustín Carbonere of Landia Productions, Argentina, this TVC communicates the 110th birthday celebration. It shows a father blowing out virtual candles in an AR Filter, inviting people to celebrate together, as well as showing the limited edition of the Birthday Cake flavor of cream filled with yummy colorful sprinkles.

The Southeast Asia wide campaign will also grant birthday "gifts" to lucky fans. 110 lucky winners who get to blow out all 110 candles within 15 seconds using the AR filter on Facebook will have the chance to win up to 1000 worth of products and more. Stay tuned on Oreo’s Facebook page to learn more.

What better way to introduce this challenge to family and friends than through the eyes of proud parents? With celebrity parents, Iya Villania and Drew Arellano. We were mostly introduced to Oreo through our moms, which is why we also have a number of key opinion leader moms who will participate in sharing this challenge, including Ciara Magallanes, and Gracie Maulion. To further help make the 110th birthday fun and visible, we also have celebrities and content creators joining the beloved brand's birthday celebration: Sofia Pablo, Gwy Saludes, and Clyden San Pedro to join the challenge.

Mix and match your own combo

Photo release Through McSavers Mix & Match, McDonald’s helps budgetarians of all kinds enjoy feel-good moments without breaking the bank.

When budgets are tight, your food choices need not be limited when you dine at McDonald’s. Through their McSavers Mix & Match, all types of budgetarians have the freedom to create a two-piece snack combo for the same affordable price.

Even during "petsa de peligro," office-goers can have a delicious and affordable merienda in between work. McSavers Mix & Match has four options to choose from for the main dish and eight options to choose from as a side, budgetarian office-goers can create filling combos like one-piece Mushroom Pepper Steak & Coke McFloat, McSpaghetti & Apple Pie, or a McCrispy Chicken Sandwich & Regular Fries.

Meanwhile, students who are returning to school also have to return to managing their allowance. Even with a limited budget, McSavers Mix & Match provides affordable snack combo options, perfect for breaks in between classes or a barkada hang-out at the end of the day. Students can create pairings like Cheesy Burger McDo & Hot Fudge Sundae, one-piece Mushroom Pepper Steak & McCafe Premium Roast Coffee, or McCrispy Chicken Sandwich & Coke McFloat.

Just follow three simple steps here to create your McSavers Mix & Match combo: Choose a main from a variety of savory options such as Cheesy Burger McDo, McCrispy Chicken Fillet Sandwich, McSpaghetti, and 1-pc. Mushroom Pepper Steak. Match it with any of McDo’s all-time favorite sides, beverages, and desserts such as Regular Fries, Apple Pie, Premium Roast Coffee, Iced Tea, Pineapple Juice, McFloat, or Sundae (Hot Fudge or Caramel). Pay only P75.

Through McSavers Mix & Match, McDonald’s helps budgetarians of all kinds enjoy feel-good moments without breaking the bank. With the range of snack options, there are over 30 combinations that you can choose from. Head on over now to any McDonald store and try the new McSavers Mix & Match via Drive Thru, Take-Out, and Dine-In during regular hours.

Bravo to delightful celebrations

Photo release From an intimate birthday meal with family to a big wedding party, Conti’s make all kinds of celebrations more delightful with its one-of-a-kind cakes that are all baked and crafted with love and suited to the taste of Filipinos.

Cakes are not just desserts. They are also a symbol of celebration or expression of strong feelings such as love, adoration, or gratitude. For some people, cakes are special not only for the taste but also for the personal meanings or stories they carry in their lives.

These are some of the sweet people and delightful stories that popular cake brand Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant have served these past 25 years.

For Mary Buensuceso’s mother, the iconic Conti’s Mango Bravo captures one of the best things that her hometown is known for. “Taga-Guimaras siya, so every time na kinakain niya ‘yung Mango Bravo pakiramdam niya nasa Guimaras sya. Narereminisce nya ‘yung pagkabata niya. Kaya favorite talaga niya ang Mango Bravo.”

That’s quite an endorsement from a native of what’s considered the home of the best mangoes in the Philippines. The cake has become a favorite of Mary and her brother, too, and they look forward to enjoying it as a family on their mother’s birthday. “Talagang nasa satisfy kami,” Mary stresses.

More than that, Mango Bravo has become special to them because it’s “like the celebration of the life of our mom every year.” Mary’s mom is a breast cancer survivor and, knowing full well that the illness can recur at any time, the family is overjoyed at every birthday she gets to mark.

“Every year is like a celebration of life,” Mary notes. “Natatawid namin ‘yung years na kasama siya, and kasama namin siya every single day. So, we make the occasion special and napili namin yung Conti’s na maging part ng celebration ng family. Happy kami pag birthday ng mom ko kasi super happy din siya.”

For university professor Mye Icamina-Maravilla and her family, the Mango Bravo has been a part of birthday and other celebrations for over a decade now. She became an instant fan on first bite in 2009. “Wala kasing ibang ganung klase ng lasa ng cake at ganung klaseng creation,” she notes.

Mye is such a fan of the unique cake that she found a unique use for it – as her wedding cake. “While most would like to have a multi-tiered cake for their wedding, we stuck to what we love most,” she explains about the decision to go with Mango Bravo when she and her husband, who is also a Mango Bravo fan, tied the knot in 2018.

The move initially came as a surprise to their guests at the wedding, but it did not take long for the closer relatives to realize how it made perfect sense for Mye and her husband as the Mango Bravo has been part of all their celebrations.

Mye also wanted to practice what she preached as a teacher. “I used to teach Marriage and Family Life and one of the things I kept stressing is that marriage is more valuable than the wedding. Kaya tinatry ko ding i-live out yung mga tinuturo ko. When we decided to use Mango Bravo as our wedding cake, gusto naming sabihin na it is the essence, it is the thought that counts. It is the value that matters.”

But it also boiled down to taste. Mye and her husband ditched the usual fondant cake after attending a relative’s wedding. “Ang ganda ganda niya tignan pero hindi namin nagustuhan ‘yung mismong cake. Si naisip namin why would we waste our money sa ganung klaseng cake.”

Sharing special occasions with family was also at the heart of young Conti’s fan Anjanet Panelo’s unforgettable 21st birthday. It marked the first time the family celebrated a birthday with a cake, after years of having pancit and ice cream.

Being a new professional, it was also the first time Anjanet took care of the handa herself. “My first job. Hard earned money ko,” she notes. “It was also our first time eating Conti’s cake.”

What made the Mango Bravo they shared more special was that it was a gift from her older sister. Anjanet was so touched because, like her, her sister had also just started her career. “Kahit kaunti pa lang ang ipon, ‘yung best seller talaga ng Conti’s ang pinili.”

She recalls with so much fondness the experience of enjoying their first Conti’s cake. “Excited kami kaninin. Unang kagat mapapaiyak ka talaga kasi mapapaisip ka na dati pinapangarap mo lang makakain ng ganung cake, ngayon kaya nang makabili gamit ang perang pinaghirapan. After all sacrifices and struggles, finally we were able to celebrate even small wins, celebrations made sweeter with Conti’s.”

Nineteen-year-old Dane Austria had some sort of a similar surprise from her sister last year. The student was not exactly in a celebratory mood when she woke up on her 19th birthday. She had already been feeling the pinch of the pandemic restrictions that had put her graduation on hold. She also wasn’t sure she’d be able to celebrate her birthday with her family.

But when she got out of the shower, her sister asked her to go to the dining room right away. She got a big surprise when she saw her family there, and with them, her favorite cake. “I was surprised and overwhelmed seeing them,” Dane recalls. ”They really turned my gloomy day into a bright and colorful one.”

From an intimate birthday meal with family to a big wedding party, Conti’s make all kinds of celebrations more delightful with its one-of-a-kind cakes that are all baked and crafted with love and suited to the taste of Filipinos.

RELATED: Nutrition Month: Nutritious meals, deals to give you a mid-year boost