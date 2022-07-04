Nutrition Month: Nutritious meals, deals to give you a mid-year boost

"Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos and TV host Luis Manzano are taking on their most “oat-standing” roles yet as the newest endorsers of Quaker Oats.

MANILA, Philippines — Since July is Nutrition Month, nourish your body with healthy food, while battling inflation, through the following new flavors and deals:

Healthier way to enjoy Sisig

Photo release Sizzling Tofu con Pork Sisig

Fans know Max’s Restaurant as the iconic Filipino restaurant chain famous for its Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken. But apart from that, it’s also the maker of another crowd favorite, its signature Sizzling Tofu. Now, along comes a new sizzling treat that might just be the next big thing—Sizzling Tofu con Pork Sisig. It’s a delightful combination of the best-selling Max’s Sizzling Tofu and an all-new Crispy Pork Sisig. Fans can now enjoy the creaminess of their favorite tofu dish together with the crispiness of Pinoys’ favorite “pulutan.”

This Sizzling Tofu con Pork Sisig is composed of golden-brown fried diced tofu, a mix of chopped white onions and green chilies, and mouth-watering pork sisig meat. It’s tossed in Max's Special Sisig Sauce and sprinkled with crispy sisig chicharon to complete a real decadent delight for the palate. With the added crunch and savory flavor, it’s simply hard to resist, and is a perfect way to complete the feast with Max’s Fried Chicken and its other sumptuous local classics.

For anyone who wants to indulge in all-meat sizzling goodness, Max’s is also launching this month its special Sizzling Crispy Pork Sisig. This popular and well-loved Pinoy dish is now made the Max’s way for customers to enjoy during chill-out nights, celebrations, or simple meals with family and friends.

Fans can try Sizzling Tofu con Pork Sisig for only P349 and Sizzling Crispy Pork Sisig for P399 (dine-in) starting June 24. These are also available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery via 888-79000 or delivery.maxschicken.com.

Why fiber is important for gut health, immunity

Vitamins and minerals have seen a surge in demand during the pandemic in an effort to boost the immune system. While these are equally important, there is one important carbohydrate that complements the function of these micronutrients in order for the body's immune system to effectively combat viruses.

Jake Brandon Andal, RND, from the Philippine Society of Nutritionists-Dietitians, Inc. revealed that fiber is one of the most overlooked nutrients in many Filipinos' diets.

"Almost all Filipinos consume less than the required fiber intake," Andal said at the event hosted by popular oats brand, Quaker Oats.

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, fiber is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest. It cannot be broken down into sugar molecules but instead it passes through the body undigested. Found mainly in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, fiber helps regulate the use of sugar by the body as well as keeps the blood sugar and hunger pangs in check.

Andal added that the lack of dietary fiber intake in many Filipinos is a pressing concern.

"To give you a perspective, Filipino school children aged six to nine, the requirement is 11 to 14 grams of fiber per day but our children only consume around 6 grams of fiber. That's less than half and the problem extends to adolescence. For adolescents, it's around 15 to 18 grams but they only consume around 8 grams. For adults, the requirement is around 20 to 25 grams but the consumption is around 8 grams as well," he said.

He underscored this deficit because fiber affects the body's organ systems. Studies have shown that one in two Filipinos have high cholesterol. Diabetes is the fourth deadly disease in 2020 among Filipinos with 37, 265 deaths according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. The top three killer diseases are heart diseases (99,680), cancer (62,289), and cerebrovascular diseases (59,736).

"Fiber is an important nutrient in the immune system because it maintains the integrity of our gut, which is a huge part of our innate immunity. If you have a leaky or inflamed gut, then you are more susceptible to a huge number of diseases," Andal added.

Several other studies affirm these health concerns related to dietary intake and gut health. The Mayo Clinic said that fiber helps relieve constipation and maintain healthy weight. A recent article published on Medical News Today cited a study that said dietary fiber in the gut can help protect the skin from a skin condition called atopic dermatitis.

Related: 'Oats as flour': Solenn Heussaff, Luis Manzano share oats recipes

In the case of Vilma Santos and Luis Manzano, good looks, talent, and a healthy lifestyle seem to run in the family. "Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos and TV host Luis Manzano are taking on their most “oat-standing” roles yet as the newest endorsers of Quaker Oats. Known for their close and playful bond, the two are ecstatic to be endorsing a brand that stands for healthy living, something they both believe in.

“Definitely, we’re very very happy to be part of the Quaker Oats family. Plus, the fact that we are both passionate about healthy living, parang match made in heaven ang partnership na ito,” Vilma shared. Like his mom, Luis was ecstatic to be joining the brand. “Quaker is a brand that I’ve been using for many years. Sobrang fan ako ng Quaker kasi it’s an easy and delicious ingredient I add in my daily meals to stay healthy. Kaya naman nung sinabi sa akin na “Luis, gusto ka naming maging officially maging part of the Quaker family, nakakatuwa talaga,” he expressed.

Quaker Oats Instant Oatmeal and Quick Cook Oatmeal are products the mother-and-son tandem swear by. Made with 100% whole grain oats, Quaker is packed with 7x more fiber versus white rice. Oats lower cholesterol, aid in digestion and power up your day, making Quaker the perfect way to jumpstart your morning. You can simply add hot water and the toppings of your choice to spice up the most important meal of the day.

As a known fitness buff, Luis emphasized the importance of prioritizing one’s health, which is why Quaker Oats is the perfect fit for him. “Yung Quaker Oats po kasi talaga is for healthy living, which becomes a priority as you get older.” The additional fiber in one’s diet provided by oats is key to maintaining a healthy digestive system. Moreover, every bowl of cooked Quaker Oats provides the necessary fuel one needs to start the day strong.

Vilma is equally enthusiastic about maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which makes aging gracefully possible. Research has proven that Oats help to lower bad cholesterol thanks to the power of beta-glucan – which is a soluble fiber that prompts the liver to remove cholesterol from the blood. Vilma recounted that she has been eating Quaker Oats for breakfast since she was young, which is why she has passed this habit on to her children as well. “Sa totoo lang po, when my siblings and I were young, talagang ang breakfast namin bago magpunta ng school ay Quaker Oatmeal. Yung classic oatmeal noong araw? I’m sure alam niyo yun. Pero yung pag-prepare ng oatmeal ngayon modernized na di ba? Pwede mong gawin champorado, o lagyan ng ibang ibang fruits para interesting. Malaking parte ng buhay ko ang Quaker,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Luis said that the overnight oats is his go-to snack. “Yun talaga ang ginawa ko, baon-baon ko yan. Yung ginagawa ko, of course, oatmeal tapos may konting soymilk, tapos nilalagyan ko ng mga blueberries, tapos may konting almonds. Perfect na baon na yan.” It sounds perfect, indeed!

Whichever way you prefer to enjoy your oatmeal, take your cue from Quaker Oats’ newest endorsers Ate V and Luis Manzano and pass on healthy eating habits to your family. Your mornings will never be the same. Quaker Oats is available at all leading supermarkets nationwide.

Three new pizza flavors

Photo release Now, Pizza Hut is at it once again with three new pizza creations, opening up new possibilities to create those flavorful experiences in even more ways.

Bold, fun, and playful: this has always been the Pizza Hut way. And if there is one thing that reflects this the most, it’s the creativity and innovation that Pizza Hut showcases with every new pizza and every new flavor it introduces to the world, which in turn helps us make great moments with those that we value the most. Now, Pizza Hut is at it once again with three new pizza creations, opening up new possibilities to create those flavorful experiences in even more ways.

First up is the Spicy Pepperoni Lovers Pan Pizza, a new take on a beloved classic! It is made with Pizza Hut’s signature pan pizza dough generously topped with slices of premium pepperoni and mozzarella and then sprinkled with chili flakes for some added kick! Price starts at P139 for Personal, P329 for Regular, and P519 for Large. The non-spicy version is also available for those who want the OG classic.

Savor the smoky flavor of the BBQ Chicken Supreme Pan Pizza! Tickle your taste buds with its tangy BBQ-based sauce, premium mozzarella, BBQ-glazed chicken chunks, and mushrooms, all topped with diced red onions and parsley for that added zing! The BBQ Chicken Supreme Pan Pizza is priced starting from P159 for Personal, P359 for Regular, and P559 for Large.

For a crave-worthy creation like no other, there’s the Carbonara Supreme Pan Pizza. Meaty meets creamy with its cream-based Carbonara pizza sauce, made even more delightful with mozzarella, slices of holiday ham, mushrooms, bacon bits, and garnished with some parmesan cheese and parsley! It’s priced starting from P169 for Personal, P389 for Regular, and P589 for Large.

The Spicy Pepperoni Lovers Pan Pizza, BBQ Chicken Supreme Pan Pizza, and Carbonara Supreme Pan Pizza are all available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery through Pizza Hut’s official channels, as well as official delivery partners Grabfood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo. Prices may vary.

Make it great for you and your beau with the “New Pan Pizza Special Feasts – Feast for 2” priced starting from P529. Choose from Regular Carbonara Supreme, BBQ Chicken Supreme, or Spicy Pepperoni Lovers to go with your 2 servings of Single Spaghetti Bolognese and 2 Slushes for Dine-in (Lemon Cucumber, Mango, or Blueberry flavor) or a pair of 12oz glasses Pepsi for take-out or delivery. More is always merrier, which is why there is also the “New Pan Pizza Special Feasts – Feast for 4” priced starting from P999. Choose 1 Large New Pan Pizza from Carbonara Supreme, BBQ Chicken Supreme, and Spicy Pepperoni Lovers to go with your 1 Family Spaghetti Carbonara, 1 Blueberry Cheesecake Flatbread for dine-in or 12 pieces of Kitkat Pops for Take-out or Delivery, and 1 Pepsi Pitcher for Dine-In or 1 Pepsi 1.5L for take-out or delivery.

It’s all three flavors in one set with the “New Pan Pizza Special Feasts – Triple Pizza Treat” priced starting from P1,199. It comes with 1 Large Carbonara Supreme Pan Pizza, 1 Large BBQ Chicken Supreme Pan Pizza, and 1 Large Spicy Pepperoni Lovers Pan Pizza. If you can’t pick one from the three new offers, this is the perfect set for you. Aside from these three sets, you’ll also get to experience Pizza Hut’s newest pizza concoctions in four unbelievable Hot Deal meals, available for take-out and delivery exclusively via the 8-911-1111 hotline, Pizza Hut’s official website www.pizzahut.com.ph, and the Pizza Hut mobile app.

Discounts on healthy choices as Foodpanda marks 8th birthday

Photo release Influencers at Foodpanda's 8th anniversary celebration in Glorietta, Makati City.

Mark your calendars and get ready 'cause you're invited to Foodpanda's biggest bash yet to celebrate its 8th anniversary. Don’t forget to join the big birthday raffle and to be one of the lucky winners of the following prizes: Eight all-expense paid trip for two (3D2N) to Boracay (four winners) and Palawan (four winners), eight Apple iPad Pro 11 (128 GB), eight Nintendo Switch, 800 vouchers (P800 off, minimum order value of P799). There will also be exclusive prizes for Pandapro subscribers. The raffle extraction will be on July 8. Winners will be announced on July 10.

Wind down with a glass of wine

Photo release Wine is rich in antioxidants, keeps the heart healthy, lowers bad cholesterol and cancer risk, keeps memory sharp and even helps treat common cold!

Picture yourself at the end of the day - whether it was a stressful day at work or a tedious day of fulfilling household duties, all anyone wants to do in the evening is unwind. Daily preoccupations bring a little hectic energy to the day, and it's essential for one to relax and de-stress, even just for a little while.



One popular way to relax and unwind is having a glass of wine. If you want to enjoy the experience of enjoying a glass of wine but want none of the complications that come with selecting a bottle, Three Hens provides quality wine with a fruity taste and smooth finish, making it very easy to drink. With subtle flavors that are pleasing to the palate, they pair well with any food or on their own. And even better, these wines are very affordable for everyday drinking. They are sourced from La Mancha, Spain, the #1 exporter of Spanish wines and one of the top 10 wine producers in the world - so you're assured of quality and satisfaction guaranteed. Three Hens Wines also has a good selection to choose from, offering a Merlot Syrah Tempranillo (750ml), and a new Sauvignon Blanc (750ml).



The Three Hens Merlot Syrah Tempranillo is a delicious, bold and smooth red wine with hints of spice and mocha, that pairs well with red meat and mature cheese. The NEW Sauvignon Blanc, on the other hand, is a crisp and fresh wine with notes of peach, pineapple, and grapefruit. This is one white that doesn't leave a dry feeling in your mouth. At one bottle selling for 500-700php, it's wine that always fits the occasion and can uplift one's mood at any time of the day.



So whether you’re looking for something to drink when celebrating with friends, sharing a special meal with a special someone, or just want to enjoy a glass on its own, Three Hens Wine is the perfect companion for any occasion. You can find them at select supermarkets or on Boozy.ph.

Chicken shortage? Not here!

Photo release Apart from boosting energy, coffee is linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes, and is found to support brain health, protect against liver conditions, and could increase longevity by supporting heart health.

7-Eleven treats customers with up to 50% off on over 200 items for its #711Day SALE-bration. Enjoy a huge price drop on Big Bite, City Cafe, Crunch Time Chicken, and more from July 8 to 13. Crunch Time Chicken will start its P10 off promo on its 1pc. Chicken with Rice on July 6, in time for National Fried Chicken Day, until July 11. Come 7-Eleven Day on July 11, the small size of the crowd-favorite City Cafe coffee blend is offered at half the price. This applies to all available blends: Brewed Coffee, French Vanilla, Mochaccino, Salted Caramel, and Hot Chocolate. Small Prima Americano is also available at half off. The customers’ go-to 7-Eleven snack, Big Bite Hotdog, is also at 50% off on this day.

From July 8 to 13, the convenience store will offer a huge price drop of up to 50% discount on snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, personal hygiene products for the face, body, and hair, and other grocery essentials. While #711Day merits its own grand party, what makes this year’s celebration even more special is that everyone is finally able to celebrate together, in person after spending the past two years in quarantine. Contactless payments through the CLiQQ app and GCash are available.

RELATED: Coffee lovers tend to live longer with less cancer risks — study