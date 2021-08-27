KFCâ€™s Double Down is back: Still no buns, still all meat









































































 




   

   









KFC's Double Down is back: Still no buns, still all meat
You have been asking for Double Down. KFC heard the clamor so the crowd favorite is back. 
KFC's Double Down is back: Still no buns, still all meat

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2021 - 9:59am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Due to insistent public demand—and a feeling of nostalgia for pre-pandemic delights—KFC is bringing back its iconic Double Down. 



It was first offered in the Philippines in 2010 and this 2021, Filipino fans can again enjoy the irresistible and craveable Colonel-inspired chicken sandwich.






In a difficult and challenging time, KFC wants to give people a taste of the daily pleasures that they have been missing pre-COVID crisis. 



Everyone wants to have a bit of semblance of normalcy—more carefree and braver. While everyone is still cautious about venturing out, people are still eager to try familiar but unique treats. 



You have been asking for Double Down. KFC heard the clamor so the crowd favorite is back. 






Innovative and inviting, the Double Down is two slabs of KFC’s signature Original Recipe chicken fillet made even more delicious with bacon, mayo, and cheese. And, there’s another guilty pleasure for you: Double Down is also available in hot and crispy Zinger fillets.



Because Double Down will only be in the market for a limited time only, the fans will be given exclusive early access via the KFC website and app starting August 27. This awesome comeback will be available in all KFC stores nationwide starting August 30. 



 



Visit https://www.kfc.com.ph/menu/for-sharing or download the mobile app on Google Play: https://bit.ly/KFCPHAppAndroid or App Store: https://apple.co/2BFAugj.



 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                 KFC&rsquo;s Double Down is back: Still no buns, still all meat
                              


                                                            

KFC’s Double Down is back: Still no buns, still all meat


                              

You have been asking for Double Down, KFC heard the clamor so the crowd favorite is back. 

                                                         


      

         

            
