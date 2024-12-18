1st Miss Universe Asia Chelsea Manalo sets 2 homecoming parades

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2024 and the first-ever Miss Universe Asia Chelsea Manalo is gearing up for her upcoming homecoming parades.

Chelsea's primary homecoming parade will be on December 20, Friday, at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay at 4 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to come in their "best Miss Universe looks" as they show their support for Chelsea.

A second parade will be held the following day, December 21, at Taguig's Lights of Christmas Park in Lower Bicutan at 6 p.m.

Miss Universe Philippines said the latter event would be a "walking parade" amid the area's beautiful lights.

"Bring everyone you know and enjoy a 'pasarela' around the park with our Queen! Christmas truly is the season of giving," the organization added.

Chelsea has held several media engagements since returning to the Philippines, including the Department of Migrant Workers's "Pamaskong Handog Para sa OFW Family" held at Malacañang.

The beauty queen's advocacy at Miss Universe 2024 centered on the welfare of the children and families of migrant workers.

The Philippine representative ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 30. The crown went to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig — a first for the European country.

After the pageant, Chelsea was named the first Miss Universe Asia, alongside fellow continental queens Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria (Africa & Oceania), Matilda Wirtavuori of Finland (Europe & Middle East), and her roommate Tatiana Calmell of Peru (Americas).

A few weeks after Miss Universe 2024, Chelsea was also declared the winner of the National Costume competition, giving the Philippines back-to-back wins in the contest.

