Chelsea Manalo gives Philippines back-to-back National Costume wins at Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' representative, Chelsea Manalo, was awarded the Best in National Costume special award at Miss Universe 2024, two weeks after the pageant ended.

Chelsea ended her Miss Universe 2024 run in the Top 30, but right after the pageant's conclusion last November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines), she became the first-ever titleholder of Miss Universe - Asia.

The Filipino-made "Light of Infinity" crown ultimately went to Victoria Kjær Theilvig, who is the first Miss Universe titleholder from Denmark.

The Miss Universe Organization then announced the Top 3 winners of the National Costume competition, which was held two days before the Miss Universe 2024 coronation night, based on fan votes.

Chelsea was named the winner for her "Hiraya" costume designed by Manny Halasan, which depicts the history of Christianization and Islam in the Philippines.

The costume also bears an image of the Black Madonna, the Our Lady of Antipolo or Our Lady of Good Voyage, which Chelsea — the first Filipino-Black American Miss Universe Philippines winner — is a devotee.

The win marks back-to-back wins for the Philippines in Miss Universe' National Costume competition after Michelle Dee also won for her plane-like outfit promoting Philippine tourism last year.

Joining Chelsea were Chile's Emilia Dides and Vietnam's Nguyen Cao Ky Duyên in third place, the former wearing a roulette wheel outfit inspired by the popular Chilean TV variety show "Sábado Gigante."

Ky Duyên's "Ngoc Diep Ky Nam" costume was inspired by the butterfly parasol of the Nguyen Dynasty in the 20th century.

At one point during the coronation night, commentator Zuri Hall held up Ky Duyên's umbrella live while speaking beside companion and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

