Chelsea Manalo returns home, says her personality makes her first Miss Universe Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo has finally arrived in the Philippines and she was warmly welcomed by her "kababayans."

When asked if she had a feeling that she will get the first Miss Universe Asia title, Chelsea responded with a "yes."

"I think I had that feeling because the Philippines is really strong this year eh," she said.

"Of course, we made history eh. Here in the Miss Universe Philippines, I was making history," she added.

Chelsea said that the Miss Universe Organization really liked her.

"So when I went there, I was working really well with the organization –– showing them my authentic side, my personality, and they really liked it," she said.

"I heard. In the closer interview, they really liked my personality. Kasi each and every seat kasi doon, iba-iba 'yung judge. And then I remember, I told myself, in every seat, I have to show my best personality," she added.

The beauty queen from Bulacan thought that her personality made her the first ever Miss Universe Asia.

"'Yun, the personality siguro, they saw it. If they really liked it, then I guess, that's the reason why we have Miss Universe Asia now," she said.

