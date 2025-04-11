WATCH: Barbie Forteza shares reason for short hair

Barbie Forteza graces the red carpet of David Licauco's movie 'Samahan ng mga Makasalanan' held in Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City on April 10, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza surprised her fans earlier this week when she showed her bob cut because it was the first time for many of them to see her sport a much shorter hairdo.

The actress teased a bit about her new hair at last night’s red carpet and screening for David Licauco’s movie “Samahan ng mga Makasalanan.”

“This is for something new and beautiful. You’ll find out very soon,” she told reporters at the sideline of the red carpet held in Gateway 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.

She said the cut is inspired by an unnamed project.

Barbie showed her support for David’s summer movie, which also stars Sanya Lopez, who was absent at last night’s event.

“Samahan ng mga Makasalanan” also stars Joel Torre, Betong Sumaya, Chariz Solomon, Buboy Villar, Jay Ortega, Lapillus’ Chanty, Jun Sabayton, and Soliman Cruz.

Directed by Benedict Mique, “Samahan ng mga Makasalanan” hits local theaters on April 19. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Geraldine Santos

