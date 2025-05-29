‘Worst months of my life’: List of Rachel Gupta’s complaints vs Miss Grand International

India's Rachel Gupta has been dethroned as Miss Grand International 2024 in May 2025. Gupta was the first Indian to win the crown during the coronation held in October 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines — India’s Rachel Gupta, who resigned as Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024 yesterday, released a tell-all video shortly after, narrating the alleged “mistreatments" and “broken promises,” among many others, that she experienced from pageant organizers.

In an almost one-hour-long YouTube video titled “The Truth about Miss Grand International - My Story,” Rachel enumerated the reasons why she joined and later resigned from MGI.

“It's taken a lot of courage to speak so openly and honestly, but I truly hope this helps girls who share the dream I once had,” she said in the video’s caption.

“While my story may polarize you, I urge you to keep the focus on the issues that matter. I have screenshots and receipts for everything, but am not willing to stoop to that level. People who believe me will do so regardless of proof. It is not easy to give back what you fought so hard to achieve but my decision to step down is based on integrity and self-respect. Thank you for listening to me and supporting me.”

‘Completely depressed, alone’

According to Rachel, she came up with the video not only to tell her story, but also to help other girls.

“The reasoning behind this, you've supported me so much, even now, and you deserve to know the truth, and more than that, I'm doing this because there are so many girls all over the world who have the same dream that I did when I entered this competition and I wanted to win the first crown for India, and I did win the first crown for India,” she said.

“And I want those girls to know the truth about this organization, about the people who have created this system, and I want them to understand what they're signing up for because when I started, and when I joined, and when I won, nobody told me, nobody warned me, and I had to figure it out on my own and I don't want any other girl to find herself in the same position that I've been in because these have been the worst few months of my life.”

She said that the last time she was truly happy was on her coronation night last October, because after that, it had been mostly hell for her.

“The last time I was truly happy was the night I won. And since then, it's just been going downhill. It's been getting worse and worse, and I've spent the last few months just completely depressed and alone and I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy, so I want you to know the truth and it's taking a lot of courage to first of all, give up the crown that I worked so hard for and then also to talk about it so openly.

“But I don't want anyone else to be in the same position as me, so that's why I'm doing this. I know how much effort I put into this dream of winning, how hard I worked from the beginning. And that's true for so many girls who join. And all I've gotten in return is just constant harassment, mental torture, mistreatment. And it's on a systemic level, like, I don't think they can ever change this. So I want you to know what I've gone through, and I want you to know how much I've been silently struggling behind my smile.”

She recalled staying in an island for a month “with nothing to do.”

“They just left me there. There were no events… What should I post that I'm sitting here in the house, like, there's nobody to take pictures of me, there's nothing to do? I'm just sitting here, I'm depressed… It was just a really, really, really difficult situation, and I love Thailand, I love my Thai fans, but being there was so difficult for me.”

‘Cold-hearted business people’

According Rachel, MGI “happily accepts” “huge amounts of money” from fan “votes” or “donations,” and she felt that she won primarily because she got a lot of support from India and from fans all over the world.

“What about the girls who can't afford it? What about the countries who can't afford it, or the national directors who don't know about it or who don't have access to those kinds of funds like me? Truly the only reason I won despite all of this voting and all of this that was happening, the only reason I won is because of the amount of public support I had,” she said.

“The way they are, the way they treat people, they care about money like that is their only thing,” she accused MGI organizers.

“They are cold-hearted business people. They just wanna extract your use, make money off you, and that is it, that's all they care about.”

‘Mistreatment,’ ‘broken promises,’ ‘blackmail’

During her reign, Gupta recalled not getting the proper treatment she was promised as a queen and was often left to fend for herself.

“I've been in Thailand for many months... I went in October and then I stayed the whole month of November and two weeks of December, and then I was also there for more than a month, all throughout March. So I've spent my fair share of time over there. And during that time they, I mean, it's unbelievable how they treated me,” she said.

“They couldn't even provide me basic amenities, you know, you think after winning that, oh my God, like it's a dream come true, the organization is going to take care of everything for me, but that's not true. Immediately after winning, they moved me into a cramped hotel room, a small little hotel room where even all my suitcases, they couldn't open properly like there wasn't enough space for that.

“And I lived in that hotel room for more than a month, more than one month, and from there they shifted me to a dilapidated house, OK, which was way on the outside of the city, like an hour or an hour and a half away from the city center, from MGI Hall, the office, everything, and over there in the house, I had no car, they didn't give me any way of of getting around, so I was basically stuck in the house until they decided that they'd need me for something, even in the month of March, I had no car. They did not give me access to like a Thai phone number or anything, so I had to go, I had to buy a phone over there, I had to buy a phone number so that I could stay in touch with my friends and family because I was staying there for so much time.”

According to her, she was promised a “penthouse," which did not happen.

“When I won, like a penthouse was promised to me, like they showed me a penthouse and they're like, this is gonna be yours, you're gonna live here. But that wasn't the case.”

She was also allegedly promised that she would travel to 20 countries, but it also did not materialize.

“Honestly, I was so excited to travel. Also, you know, their favorite sentence to use is more than 20 countries. You're gonna travel to more than 20 countries… I'm sorry, but it's May. I've been queen for seven months, all right, and I have traveled to one country with MGI just one, that's the Czech Republic, that's it!” she alleged.

“I know that (they) publicly blamed my passport, you know, for me not traveling. A couple of months ago, (they) said that Rachel's not traveling because she has issues with her passport and she's applying for lots of visas, you know, like that's not true.

“OK, I understand an Indian passport might not be the strongest in the world, so it's easy to blame, but me personally, I have 10-year visas for the US, UK, Canada, all right, which basically grants me access almost everywhere in the world, and I applied for my Schengen visa the day they told me to. I applied and I got my Schengen visa for three months, within like six days. So that's not the reason I wasn't traveling for so many months, it's because I'm struggling with my passport. It's because there were no travel opportunities for me.”

Not even her food and basic necessities were provided by the organization, she said.

“They did not provide me any food at all, you know, I requested them multiple, multiple times, but, you know, like there's no pots and cans in the house. I can't go. Like I could maybe go and go to shop for myself, but there were no pots… There was nothing… could we at least be like, I'm vegetarian, so it's very simple like we could just make sure that the the fridge is stocked with, you know, fruits and just fruits so I can like cut it and eat it, you know?”

She was able to survive, she said, through food delivery or eating “junk.”

“I had to order food on Grab, which is like their Uber, their Uber Eats. I had to order food every single day, OK? It would take two hours to come because it's so far away, all right? And how am I supposed to stay healthy or take care of myself when I can't like eat home-cooked food or anything? And it was, it was just so bad!

“Like most days I would either end up eating whatever junk I had or I wouldn't order food because it's so far away that the drivers would end up canceling… And I requested multiple times, you know, I have the message like, please can we make sure there's food? Like, it's their responsibility, I'm there with them with that organization, they should at least make sure that they're giving their queen food to eat, you know, if not meals or something.

“And I didn't like I couldn't keep pushing, so I just dropped it and I just, that's how I spent my weeks over there, you know, it was so difficult…”

Whenever Rachel would try to talk to organization about her situation, she said, she was met with threats and “blackmail.”

“I had been queen for less than two months, the first time they threatened to dethrone me. And they just use this thing of dethronement of taking the ground away as blackmail, and they use it to manipulate me for everything. So like you can't bring up a single issue with them because they will just like say that, ‘We'll take your problem away’.”

‘Body-shaming’

Apart from being deprived of food, Gupta did not only find it hard to maintain her fitness as a queen because she was allegedly not provided with the means – she was even “body-shamed.”

“I'm living here for a long time, like I need access to a gym maybe or something, you know, because obviously, you have to keep taking care of yourself, like that's the job, you know. But they, they didn't arrange that for me,” she said.

“They couldn't, I had to beg and beg and beg for them to give me a yoga mat, and the one of the people working for them gave me his like personal yoga mat from his house, you know, so I could do some like I like workouts over there and then at the same time they were hounding me like constantly just talking about my weight and my body all the time.

“I remember one time like they sent their representative to me and he just comes up to me and he starts pinching me in different places and he's like, oh, you need to lose weight here, you need to lose weight here… It's so embarrassing and it makes you feel so small and so bad!

“And I understand, like obviously I have to stay fit for the job. I have to stay in shape, but it's so difficult, like when you don't have access to anything and you're just locked in a house basically all day long, you know, like what are you supposed to do their work. There were days at a time when nobody would message me from their team. They just kind of left me in that house…”

She recalled being sick to her stomach one time because of how the organizers allegedly body-shamed other girls, too.

“I heard the way they speak about these girls, girls who they're giving their heart and their soul performing onstage the way all of us do, and I was there to hear the conversations about how they judge them and how they speak about them. The kind of derogatory body shaming, disgusting, deplorable comments they make like I can't even say that on camera.

“I would never speak about another person that way, saying like, oh, she's all right, but her knees are too fat, you know, she'll never win because of her knees. Every aspect of the body is pointed out for every girl… Just to hear these conversations, it really disturbed me mentally, it made me feel sick.

“Like 15 minutes into the event, I was sick. I was ready to throw up. I just wanted to leave. I wanted to like cover my ears or something because I could imagine that that's how they spoke about me and the girls I competed with as well, and I don't even wanna imagine what kind of comments they were.

“This claims to be an organization to support women, to champion women. It should be more than that. No, it should be more than what a girl's knees or nose or they can’t like they pretend to be so body-positive and forward-thinking and yeah, sure, they admit that you need a good body to win, but there's all kinds of bodies competing, right?

“… The truth is… if you're competing there, you're letting yourself be judged top to bottom in the most disgusting way possible by these people. Frankly, I cannot be a part of that. I'm not a woman who will tear down another woman because one part of her body is not completely perfect.

“They don't care about how you speak, they don't care about what you think. The only thing they care about is what you look like, that's why they used to send people to pinch different parts of me and tell me to lose weight here.”

‘False narrative,’ ‘disillusioned’

According to Gupta, MGI might make it seem like she was happy with them and that they were a “family,” but it was allegedly not the case.

“Just going from that environment to one day they'd say, OK, we're sending the car to pick you up for an event and then you have to be ready, like, get ready, go on the red carpet, smile and pretend everything is OK. And I never spoke with the team… We literally would meet on the red carpet. And just smile and pretend like everything is OK and like we're best friends and they're papa and mommy and me and we're just one happy family, you know, but the truth is they don't know if I'm frankly alive or dead until we meet on the red carpet and smile for the cameras together.

“That's all they care about is getting that picture and it's just such a false narrative because you guys are so sweet and you keep saying, oh, you look so happy together… Like they're really taking care of you and like it's just not the truth and I kept pretending like everything is OK, but there's only a certain point…”

She realized that being an MGI queen was far from being glamorous.

“After I won, and those weeks were some of the most depressing and the hardest weeks of my life because I was working so much and there was just so much toxicity and negativity in that organization, and every day I would just get like, I would get more disillusioned. And it would get harder and harder and harder for me. And my mom like we would speak to each other and she saw, and she noticed that something is not OK with me…”

Rachel also questioned the pageant’s sincerity in its alleged advocacies.

“Like they use this whole stop the war and violence thing, but it's all fake. It's a facade. Where is the stop the war and violence like, where is the work? Where's the advocacy work for that? Like I'm here, I'm ready to use my voice, I'm ready to work with an NGO, but they don't wanna do that because it doesn't make money for them.

“And I've heard them say, like… this is useless, people don't care about it, it's not entertaining, and it doesn't make money, so we're not gonna do it. But it's not all about entertainment, being a queen, that's not what pageantry is about, you know, it's about being a global public figure who uses her voice for good… Not these cheap entertainment tactics.”

Safety concerns

Despite MGI’s alleged negligence, Gupta is thankful that her parents were there to support her.

“That really saved my life because it would have been really horrible otherwise, so like no safety whatsoever… The houses are really far away… it's in like in a quiet little neighborhood on the outside of the city, far away from everything. Like nobody would check on me for days, you know, sometimes I would get a message, hey, are you OK?... And I'm paying for my own food… paying for a lot of things by myself, pay my own outfits and everything… I had to bring cash with me, in dollars or in Thai Baht.”

She said that one time, she hid money in the house she was staying at and when she returned, she was surprised to find out that part of her stash was gone.

“I've gone to some other province in Thailand for work, and when I came back, my money, I had around $1,700 with me… And there was $1000 missing, and it was just like I opened my pouch and my Rupees were in there and my dollars, and like, I know how I left it, but when I opened it, it was all messy. It was in a different place and I counted it instead of $1,700 it was only $700 and so there was $1,000 missing.”

She said she reported the incident to the organizers and after some time of promising they would investigate on the matter, they turned against her and blamed her for the loss.

“And I understand, OK, it's my fault, like I didn't lock my suitcase, OK, that's my fault. But I never imagined that something like this could happen on company property when I'm there and I'm their responsibility, you know, I'm not a contestant anymore. I'm their queen, and it's their job to take care of me and make sure I'm safe and my things are safe…”

She recalled overhearing the pageant’s organizers about a previous winner being allegedly sexually assaulted, but the pageant allegedly dismissed the claim as a lie.

“I was like, don't you think you should believe your queen? Like if she told you that she was on a work trip with MGI. I don't know the whole story or who the queen was, but apparently she was on a trip to South Sudan with MGI and she got sexually harassed by the general manager of the hotel… And they didn't believe her… And, and I realized I would be the next girl. Like if anything ever happens to me on one of these trips, God forbid, anything. This money is one example, but anything worse, you know, I cannot rely on them for anything because frankly, they don't care if I live or die as long as I'm there to smile at their events, as long as I like keep my body like super skinny the way they like, they don't care if I live or die.

“They just want me to be there to go on TikTok live and make money for them and show up at their events. That's it. That's all they want from me. And I realized they would never, never support me, and I was completely on my own.”

Non-payment, live selling

Rachel claimed that not only she had not received her prize money in full; she was also not given the promised monthly stipend.

Hence, the reason she did not go to Guatemala, as being unable to do so was among the reasons she was stripped of her crown, is because she would spends her own money even in official travels.

“They just want girls to feel lucky that you've been chosen by us, and you just sign it, that's it. And of course, the, the prize money was promised to me to be paid like the monthly stipend and then the total amount at the end of my reign. But I just received the first, the first stipend for the first month and that's it, like I never saw another penny after that and so I had to handle or my parents had to handle all the expenses that came with it and so every time I travel, like I have to take care of my own food, of course they do the flights and hotel, but if something is not done, like it's your responsibility to take care of it 100%.”

She said she would not have survived all these months if not for her parents.

“And my parents… I think this is so embarrassing, but I expected after I won that I'd be able to support myself financially with the prize money and everything, you know, it's like a dream come true. And obviously you don't try and win for the prize money, but it's like adds to it… And It's only after I won that I realized like their contract says that the prize money will be paid like in its entirety at the end of your reign.

“And before that, there's only like a monthly stipend of a small amount… And I was paid my monthly stipend for just the first month, OK? Just for the month of November. And they didn't pay me at all after that and it's so embarrassing! Like every time I had to go there, like I would ask my parents… to give me money for food, you know, and because I had to like take care of that myself.”

Not only was Rachel not properly compensated, she said; she was even made to sell stuff without pay.

“I mean, genuinely, when I say that they only care about money, I mean it. They made us sell these cheap tacky products on TikTok, all right, like we were salesgirls. I mean, you've crowned queens, girls who, like, we have careers in our country, we do things, we're well respected, you know. And they're making us sell cheap products on TikTok because it makes them money, and you can't say no because the boss has asked you to do it.

“But I used to feel so guilty, like people are spending their hard-earned money to buy these like disgusting cheap products and nobody has the power to say no. Like if they say, hey, we need you here for TikTok Live, you just show up and you do the TikTok Live, that's it.

“And I felt really, really guilty for for misleading the fans because they'll, like the fans will buy just to support the queen who says buy it, you know, that's what's so special and amazing, but it baffles me like you have women, you know, like me, for example, a person who's a speaker who wants to like talk about issues, who wants to create change in the world, who wants to, who has so many ideas, not just for business, but for philanthropic work, and you want her to sell like chili paste and chili sauce and like random things on on TikTok, seriously?

“I had so many ideas to work with underprivileged children, which I was already doing in my country and also in Thailand, I'd worked with an NGO which I really love… I'm not doing this for the money because I never got the money. I'm not doing this for the fame, all right, because you have to be popular before you win MGI in order to win. Like the only reason I'm doing this is so that I can use my voice in a way that matters, not selling on TikTok, but actually working with charities…”

Rachel claimed her dad also spent and arranged for her homecoming parade, for which MGI allegedly took credit for without contributing much.

“Neither did Miss Grand International do it, nor did the new national organization do it… They just came, they took their photographs, they posted everything first with their watermark on it of my event, my homecoming. They took credit for everything and then they left,” she said.

“So, whatever duties were given to me by MGI, I did all of them. I was at every event, I did everything. I did not work outside of them at all… At most, I would do one or two unpaid things because like I'm not getting paid, so I'm allowed to do it, you know. But other than that, I would just do nothing.”

‘Harassed, manipulated’

Rachel said she is aware that MGI would not take her allegations lightly, but she is ready to face them.

“I was working with Miss Grand International the last seven months. I was constantly harassed, manipulated, ignored and left to fend for myself all while dealing with the intense and immense scrutiny of the public eye and all the attention that it brings,” she said.

“These have been the hardest few months of my life, and I know that MGI right now, they will go to any lengths to defame me, to malign my name and my image, and to like destroy my credibility. They will say anything, frankly, anything. A lot of people will choose to believe them. A lot of people won't. I hope you, you know, see for yourself, and you recognize the pattern of disrespect and the systemic failures in their system.

“I, of course, don't have the same resources as this huge public limited company that's been operating for like so many years, but what I do have is the truth. I have integrity. And I will stand by that, and I will stand by myself. I have the strength and support and love of the fans, and that's what matters more than anything.”

According to her, “the mistake that MGI made is that they didn't realize when they crowned me that they're not just crowning Rachel, they're crowning a daughter of India."

“They're crowning somebody who will speak for her country and her people fiercely,” she said.

“They're crowning somebody who will be supported and loved by so many people who care about integrity and honesty and who care about humanity, that's what this is about at the end of the day.”

