Rachel Gupta feels â€˜freeâ€™ after resigning as Miss Grand International 2024

Rachel Gupta feels ‘free’ after resigning as Miss Grand International 2024

MANILA, Philippines — India’s Rachel Gupta might have lost the Miss Grand International (MGI) 20224 crown she worked hard for, but she now feels liberated, now that she is able to tell her side of the story.

In an almost one-hour-long YouTube video titled “The Truth about Miss Grand International - My Story,” Rachel enumerated the reasons why she joined and later resigned from MGI.

She said that although she relinquished her title with “deep regret,” she is now grateful to have been freed from the pageant’s organizers.

“I truly believe that a pure heart and honest intentions will always be rewarded. I believe that good things happen to good people, and I want you to know that this decision I made to give the crown back did not come from a place of pain, but it came from a place of strength,” she affirmed.

“I don't feel like I've lost anything. I feel like I've gained everything. I don't know how to explain it to you like, I feel free for the first time in months. I feel free and I feel like I can breathe. And I've just been drowning for so long and now I feel like I've come up for air.”

Gupta resigned as India’s first ever MGI winner yesterday.

MGI, in a statement, said it is revoking Gupta’s title “effective immediately” due to her alleged “failure to fulfill her assigned duties, engagement in external projects without prior approval from the organization, and her refusal to participate in the scheduled trip to Guatemala.”

After seven months of being with MGI, Rachel said she gained her life back after she resigned.

“And I have my life back and I'm so grateful for that. And no matter what happens, I hope that I've at least helped one or two people by sharing this and being honest with you today. And I just want to say that I'm, I'm really grateful. Thank you so much for your love and support, and I love you so much. And there's only up to go from here and we're gonna do bigger and better things in life.”

