CJ Opiaza to bag Philippines’ first ever Miss Grand International crown

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International (MGI) is set to crown Christine Juliane “CJ” Hinkle Opiaza as the new 2024 winner, the Philippines’ first ever MGI title.

This is after the 2024 winner, Rachel Gupta, was dethroned for allegedly failing to fulfill her duties. Gupta won the first ever MGI title for India. Opiaza was the first runner-up.

On Instagram, MGI teased about CJ becoming the new 2024 queen that would likely pass on the crown to the 2025 winner.

“Being a queen isn’t just about outer beauty — it begins within. Stay tuned!” MGI said.

Although MGI, on Wikipedia, said that “The replacement has not yet been disclosed” for the 2024 winner, Opiaza’s Wikipedia profile said, "Following the resignation of the winner Rachel Gupta in May 2025, she is expected to assume to title, becoming the first Filipino to hold the title. She was previously crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2024 and competed in Binibining Pilipinas 2022."

Prior to Gupta, Myanmar’s Thae Su Nyein was stripped of her 2nd runner-up title after she returned her crown last year. MGI revoked the title, citing "inappropriate behavior and actions that violated several regulations.”

In her Instagram Stories, Opiaza shared posts by others already congratulating her as the new Miss Grand International.

Even non-Filipinos are already celebrating Opiaza’s victory even before the official announcement by MGI.

A comment on social media, originally posted in Spanish, said: “I'm still thrilled, CJ is living proof that what was born to be yours, one day comes to you! Whoever accompanied her knows how much she deserves this crown, a lifelong dream, and now her efforts were no longer useful because the contest was already over, but the purpose of her life still had to be fulfilled, so finally! First crown for the Philippines and CJ deserves a worthy crown and a wonderful reign that is already getting better and better!”