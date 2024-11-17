Miss Universe 2024 winner is Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig

MANILA, Philippines — Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig bested 125 other hopeful delegates to win the coveted Miss Universe 2024 crown at the end of the coronation night held in Arena CDMX in Mexico City on November 16. This is Denmark's first ever Miss Universe win.

She was crowned with the first-ever Filipino-made crown by international jewelry brand Jewelmer featuring the Philippines' very own South Sea Pearls. Outgoing queen Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua crowned the new Miss Universe 2024.

Her court includes:

1st runner-up: Nigeria - Chidimma Adetshina

2nd runner-up: Mexico - Maria Fernanda Beltran

3rd runner-up: Thailand - Opal Suchata Chuangsri

4th runner-up: Venezuela - Ileana Marquez

At the Top 5 question and answer portion, Theilvig was asked: "How would you live your life differently if you knew nobody would judge you?"

She answered:

"I would never change how I live my life. We learn from our mistakes, we learn every day, we learn something new and we got to take that and bring to the future. And that's why, unless each day by each day, and I just got to stay positive. I want to change something."

At the final Q&A, she was asked: "Miss Universe has inspired generations of women, what is your message to the ones watching you?"

Miss Denmark answered:

"My message to all the world that are watching out there is no matter where you come from, no matter your past, you can always choose to turn it into your strengths. It will never define who you are. You're just gonna keep fighting. I stand here today because I want change. I want to make history. And that's what I doing tonight, so never give up. Always believe in your self and your dreams. And that is exactly what you're, we're to do."

The 21-year-old Victoria visited Mexico City weeks before the official arrival dates, prompting netizens to assume that she's the chosen one.

The Philippines’ Chelsea Manalo placed in the Top 30.

The other Filipina contestants included New Zealand's Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Great Britain's Christina Dela Cruz Chalk, and Bahrain's Shereen Ahmed.

The 73rd edition saw 125 contestants being cut to the Top 30 beauty queens who advanced in the competition. They were further cut to the Top 12 candidates who competed at the evening gown portion. The final round saw the Top 5 contestants battle with their wits in the the question and answer round.

The judging panel during the Miss Universe 2024 final show in Mexico City included Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco, women empowerment advocate Gabriela Gonzalez, art collector Gary Nader, Austrian entrepreneur Eva Cavalli, star builder Emilio Estefan, Colombian actress Fariana, celebrity dentist Camila Guiribitey, and Miss Universe Canada 2020 Nova Stevens.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray returned as commentator, while actor Mario Lopez reprised his role as pageant host. Miss Universe 2022 American-Filipino R'bonney Gabriel, on the other hand, joined the Voice for Change project judging panel.

