Miss Universe announces 2024 judges, selection committeeÂ 

Miss Universe announces 2024 judges, selection committee 

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 9:23am
Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco with Bollywood star Malaika Arora at his fashion extravaganza for the launch of the first ever fashion residences FashionZ by Danube Properties in partnership with Fashion TV.
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has announced the names of the men and women who will comprise the judging panel during the Miss Universe 2024 final show in Mexico City.

They are:

  • Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco 
  • women empowerment advocate Gabriela Gonzalez 
  • art collector Gary Nader 
  • Austrian entrepreneur Eva Cavalli
  • star builder Emilio Estefan
  • Miss Universe Canada 2020 Nova Stevens
  • Colombian actress Fariana, and
  • celebrity dentist Camila Guiribitey

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will return as commentator, while actor Mario Lopez will reprise his role as pageant host. Miss Universe 2022 American-Filipino R'bonney Gabriel, on the other hand, will join the Voice for Change project judging panel.

The 73rd Miss Universe competition will unfold on November 16 (November 17, Manila time) in Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Outgoing queen Sheynnis Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua will crown her successor. Catch the nationwide broadcast of the coronation night over A2Z Kapamilya channel. Stay tuned!

