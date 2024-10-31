Michael Cinco 'honored' to join Miss Universe 2024 selection committee

MANILA, Philippines — Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco is on the selection committee for the 73rd Miss Universe taking place in Mexico this November.

The Miss Universe Organization announced Cinco's inclusion with posts across its social media pages.

The organization described Cinco as an "acclaimed designer of luxurious gowns for Hollywood’s elite" who will bring his fashion expertise to the pageant.

Get ready for a dash of haute couture on the Miss Universe stage... Elegance and beauty will reign supreme!" Miss Universe added.

The Filipino designer said he is "honored" to take on this new role in selecting the next Miss Universe queen on his Instagram story today.

"My Miss Universe journey began by dressing the extraordinary women who wore the crown — each one embodying beauty, strength, and purpose. Today, I'm honored to take on a new role in this journey, helping to select the next inspiring queen.

Also announced as part of the selection committee with Cinco are Miss Universe 1978 Margaret Gardiner, Italian entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi, and television host Jessica Carrillo, with more to be revealed in the coming days.

Cinco becomes the 12th Filipino to be on the Miss Universe selection committee after the likes of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, boxer Manny Pacquiao, singer Kuh Ledesma, actresses Marian Rivera and Lea Salonga, and just last year, entrepreneur Olivia Quido-Co.

Elsewhere in the pageant, Filipino-American model-designer and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel is on the selection committee for the 73rd Miss Universe Voice for Change.

Gabriel and her fellow judges will be in charge of choosing this year's impactful Silver Finalists and Gold Winners.

Joining Gabriel are Miss Universe Angola 2023 Ana Barbara Coimbra, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023 Karla Guilfu, Miss Universe Nepal 2022 Sophiya Bhujel, Miss Universe 2020 2nd runner-up Janick Maceta, Miss Universe Thailang 2019 Paweensuda Drouin, and plastic surgeon Dr. Juan Manuel Chaparro Gonzalez.

Coimbra and Guilfu were both Voice for Change Gold Winners last year.

Chelsea Manalo is aiming to be the fifth Philippine representative to win the Miss Universe crown, going up against over 120 other candidates to succeed Sheynnis Palacios.

