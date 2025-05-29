Miss Grand International's Nawat posts receipts, house video after Rachel Gupta airs â€˜mistreatmentâ€™ complaints

Miss Grand International's Nawat posts receipts, house video after Rachel Gupta airs ‘mistreatment’ complaints

Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil with former Miss Grand International 2024 Rachel Gupta at the latter's coronation in October 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines — Nawat Itsaragrisil posted airline tickets of supposed trips and photos and videos of the house where former Miss Grand International 2024 Rachel Gupta was supposed to have stayed at during her reign.

The founder of the Thailand-based beauty pageant uploaded airline ticket receipts and documents airing his and the organization’s side of the story in a series of Instagram Stories posted today.

Among the posts were Gupta’s supposed tickets identifying her as a passenger to a trip to Guatemala and Spain as part of her duties.

On the Spain ticket, Nawat put a text over it that reads: “Next trip to Spain, it’s already provide air ticket and everything [sic]. So much people lost money because of her [sic].”

The Thai businessman also shared that Gupta allegedly complained about the prize for her participation to be “under standard” in an event in Czech Republic.

“This part is organization duty, but she don’t care anyone [sic]. She always fussy [sic],” Nawat wrote.

He also brought up Gupta taking on jobs without asking permission from the organization, which was mentioned in the organization’s official statement announcing Gupta’s dethronement.

Nawat also briefly mentioned about Gupta telling them that she did not undergo surgery at all.

He also requested that all MGI-related images and branding be removed from Gupta’s social media platforms.

The Thai founder also countered Gupta’s claim that she was provided with a “dilapidated house” during her stay in Bangkok in her initial statement released yesterday.

In a tell-all video released earlier today, Gupta said that she was left to fend for herself in a faraway place where even her food and supplies were shouldered by her. She even resorted to asking money from her parents as she alleged that her monthly stipend was only given for a month.

Countering the accommodation claim, Nawat posted a reel of the seemingly two-storey house in Bangkok where he claimed was alloted for Gupta.

“She stay in this house, during she was in Bangkok [sic]. Are you sure it is small for you?” Nawat wrote.

The Miss Grand International Organization released a statement yesterday announcing the dethronement of Gupta, India’s first MGI titleholder.

The Philippines’ CJ Opiaza finished 1st runner-up in the coronation night held in Bangkok last year. Opiaza is poised to take over Gupta’s reign and title after Nawat teased about it in his Instagram post yesterday.

