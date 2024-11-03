Chelsea Manalo joins Galas de las Catrinas in Mexico

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo at the Galas delas Catrinas in Mexico. Manalo is among the 130 delegates vying to win this year's Miss Universe title on the coronation night on November 16, 2024 (November 17 Manila time) in Mexico.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo was quite a looker in a beaded black gown, face art, and wide-brimmed hat as she joined the Galas de las Catrinas in Mexico.

The first Filipina-Black American to represent the Philippines in the highly popular Miss Universe is among the 130 delegates at this year's finals to be held in Mexico City on November 16 (November 17 Manila time).

Mexico celebrates Dia de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2. It is their way of paying respect and remembering those who have departed.

Chelsea is aiming to be the fifth Miss Universe titleholder after Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

