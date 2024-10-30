Chelsea Manalo meets other Filipina Miss Universe 2024 candidates in Mexico

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo is now in Mexico where the 73rd Miss Universe pageant will take place as she vies to be the fifth Philippine representative to win the crown.

The social media accounts of Miss Universe Philippines showed Chelsea strutting down Mexico City International Airport with Trinidad and Tobago's Jenelle Thongs, Iceland's Sóldís Vala Ívarsdóttir, and Ukraine's Alina Ponomarenko.

Chelsea was in casual chic when she left the United States for Mexico, but upon arriving, she changed into a golden modern Filipiniana designed by Cary Santiago.

In an Instagram story, Chelsea revealed that she was roommates with Peru's Tatiana Calmell.

Later on, Chelsea met with the other half-Filipinas competing at this year's Miss Universe — New Zealand's Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Great Britain's Christine Dela Cruz Chalk, and Bahrain's Shereen Ahmed.

Victoria and Christina competed with Chelsea in Miss Universe Philippines 2024 earlier this year; both made it into the Top 20 but only Victoria finished in the Top 10 as well as winning three sponsored awards.

Chelsea went on to become the first Filipino-Black American to be crowned Miss Universe Philippines.

Over 125 candidates are vying to succeed Sheynnis Palacios as Miss Universe this November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines).

