WATCH: Chelsea Manalo's Princess Tiana transformation goes viral

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 3:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo transformed into Princess Tiana of the hit cartoon movie "The Princess and the Frog."

In her Instagram account, Chelsea posted a video of her wearing a green gown with a crown on her head. 

"Princess Tiana realness," Chelsea captioned the reel. 

"Don’t forget to cast your votes!" she added. 

In another post, she shared photos taken by Seven Barretto while she's still wearing the green gown. 

"Channeling my inner Princess Tiana," she wrote. 

"The journey has been magical, and with your support, we can make dreams come true. Don’t forget to cast your votes and help me reach for the crown!" she added. 

