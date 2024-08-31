Franki Russell representing New Zealand at Miss Cosmo International

MANILA, Philippines — When one pageant door closes, another opens.

Filipino-Kiwi beauty queen-actress Franki Russell will now represent New Zealand at the upcoming Miss Cosmo International competition this October.

This after her Miss Universe journey, also for New Zealand, came to an end earlier this month following the Miss Universe New Zealand organization's cancelation.

Miss Cosmo International and its New Zealand designation both announced on their social media channels Franki's participation.

The announcement carried a brief background on Franki as an actress, content creator, cyberbullying advocate and model, having walked the red carpet of the recent Cannes Film Festival.

Franki said in an interview with talk show host Boy Abunda that the Miss Universe Organization halted her Miss Universe New Zealand stint because of her past work for Viva Films.

The actress starred in "Pabuya," opposite Diego Loyzaga, Yam Laranas' "Laruan," Jose Javier Reyes' "Tag-init" with Yen Durano, Darryl Yap's "Martyr or Murderer," Paolo O'Hara's "Working Boys 2: Choose Your Papa," and Derick Cabrido's "Wish You Were the One" in a two-year span.

She reiterated she was an actress portraying a role, though she admitted it crossed her mind that there would be an instance that the kinds of films she made could affect her pageantry dreams. Franki clarified that she never did full-frontal nudity.

This year's Miss Cosmo International will take place in Vietnam on October 5, with Ahtisa Manalo representing the Philippines.

Manalo was the second runner-up at Miss Universe Philippines 2024 behind first runner-up Stacey Gabriel and titleholder Chelsea Manalo.

Following the coronation, several queens were appointed to represent the Philippines in different competitions, with Manalo tapped for Miss Cosmo International.

A Binibining Pilipinas batchmate of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Manalo was the first runner-up finish in Miss International that same year.

RELATED: Franki Russell shares her Miss Universe New Zealand stint halted due to past Viva movies