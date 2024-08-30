Franki Russell shares her Miss Universe New Zealand stint halted due to past Viva movies

Kiwi-Pinay beauty Franki Russell from Dunedin at the sashing ceremony held in The Alpha Suites in Makati City. Russell was appointed as Miss Universe New Zealand 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-beauty queen Franki Russell opened up her side regarding the cancelation of the Miss Universe New Zealand franchise, ending another opportunity for her to join the world's biggest pageant.

Dubai-based magazine Xpedition, owned by Josh Yugen who handled Miss Universe New Zealand, announced last March that Russell would represent New Zealand in this year's pageant.

It would have been the country's first time at Miss Universe since 2019.

Earlier this month, however, Yugen PR released a statement that the Miss Universe New Zealand franchise was canceled "as a result of the team's non-compliance with a specific order from the Miss Universe Organization."

Russell revealed the said reasons for the franchise's cancelation in an interview with talk show host Boy Abunda for his Purple Chair series on YouTube.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate began by sharing her past failed attempts to join Miss Universe, for New Zealand in 2015 and the United Arab Emirates in 2021.

Her initial New Zealand attempt came to an end when the franchise asked her to back out as Russell was living in Australia at the time. Franki was born and raised in New Zealand and was only in Australia for work.

In 2021, Miss Universe United Arab Emirates was open to residents like Russell was at the time; however, it was canceled for political reasons a week before the coronation night.

It was during this time that Russell met Yugen, who remembered her Kiwi roots, leading to her appointment as Miss Universe New Zealand 2024.

Russell admitted she screamed wheh Yugen offered her the appointment, "I was like, 'This can't be for real, is this why it didn't work out each time? Is this what led me to this very moment?' To be honest it was a dream come true."

Within days of the public announcement of her Miss Universe New Zealand 2024 appointment, Russell shared being aware of issues that could affect her title.

During a charity event, Russell noticed Yugen and his company's managing director, Ian Borremeo, looking concerned. It was later revealed to her that her title was in jeopardy because of Russell's past work for Viva Films.

“Apparently, due to my previous work and films with Viva, my title’s at jeopardy. And that came as quite a shock, but at that point, I didn’t think… In my mind, I’m quite an optimist. I always think like, ‘Oh, but maybe they just need to see what it really was. And it’s art, like they know, they’re in the industry,’” Russell said.

The actress starred in "Pabuya," opposite Diego Loyzaga, Yam Laranas' "Laruan," Jose Javier Reyes' "Tag-init" with Yen Durano, Darryl Yap's "Martyr or Murderer," Paolo O'Hara's "Working Boys 2: Choose Your Papa," and Derick Cabrido's "Wish You Were the One" in a two-year span.

"I've never hidden my past. It takes one Google [search] to see what I've done. It's not like no one was aware," Russell shared. "But when it came to the attention of the Miss Universe Organization, there was someone that basically said, 'She cannot participate' from very early on."

Russell reiterated she was an actress portraying a role, though she admitted it crossed her mind that there would be an instance that the kinds of films she made could affect her pageantry dreams. She clarified that she never did full-frontal nudity.

She presumed the Miss Universe Organization were sent screenshots of intimate scenes without context, which was why it disapproved of her participation.

"I think there's a stigma to certain platforms that put out these movies. I think if you're a Filipino, you automatically think, 'Oh, she's doing a racy movie, that's not real movies,'" Russell continued. "That's the stigma that I hoped to break when I took these roles."

The beauty queen also found it "counter-progressive" that Miss Universe now accepts moms and women of different heights and ages, but halts actresses like her who've done such films.

"Beauty is subjective, so is art. It just took someone's opinion to say no to a whole dream," the beauty queen said.

"Am I less of a woman because I have done this? Masama ba akong tao because I portrayed a role in a movie?" Russell said, pointing out she has colleagues with "mas malala" scenes than her.

Russell confirmed she has "closed the chapter" on Miss Universe but left a message for organizers, "Thank you for giving women a chance to speak their advocacies. Think about what you mean when you say 'inclusivity.'"

The interview ended with Russell teasing that there are other pageants to join and that her heart is happy at the moment.

