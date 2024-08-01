Franki Russell will no longer compete at Miss Universe 2024 after New Zealand cancels franchise

Kiwi-Pinay beauty Franki Russell from Dunedin at the sashing ceremony held in The Alpha Suites in Makati City. Russell was appointed as Miss Universe New Zealand 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Franki Russell will no longer compete at Miss Universe 2024.

Franki was supposed to be the representative of New Zealand in the upcoming pageant but the organization canceled its franchise.

Yugen PR released a statement on Instagram.

"As a result of our team's non-compliance with a specific order from the Miss Universe Organization, we have decided to cancel the franchise held by Yugen PR for Miss Universe New Zealand for 2024," the statement read on Instagram.

The statement was signed by House of Yugen Managing Director Ian Borromeo.

Dubai-based magazine Xpedition announced last March that Franki will represent New Zealand in this year's pageant.

"After a four-year hiatus, Franki Russell will carry the torch of New Zealand to represent her culture at the 72nd Miss Universe in Mexico City," the statement read.

"Recognized as a reality star and actress in the Philippines, the half-Kiwi, half-Filipina beauty is eager to leverage her new platform to address a prevalent concern among youth in New Zealand and worldwide - Cyberbullying."

