Ex-Miss Universe boss Paula Shugart to judge Miss Cosmo International

Paula Shugart speaks during the unveiling of the Miss Universe titleholder crown "Force for Good" during a press conference at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The former president of the Miss Universe Organization Paula Shugart is returning to pageantry to judge this year's Miss Cosmo International competition.

Miss Cosmo International announced Shugart's participiation as the first member of its jury panel on its social media channels.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Paula back to Vietnam. Her positive relationship with our country and her previous experiences here have left a lasting impression," the pageant said following a bio description for Shugart. "We look forward to her return and the valuable insights she will bring to this year's event."

Shugart stepped down from her Miss Universe Organization role after 26 years during the 2023 pageant, which was won by Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios.

At the time, she mentioned the decision to leave was months in the making and was not in response to recent events.

This year's Miss Cosmo International will take place in Vietnam on October 5, with Ahtisa Manalo representing the Philippines.

Manalo was the second runner-up at Miss Universe Philippines 2024 behind first runner-up Stacey Gabriel and titleholder Chelsea Manalo.

Following the coronation, several queens were appointed to represent the Philippines in different competitions, with Manalo tapped for Miss Cosmo International.

A Binibining Pilipinas batchmate of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Manalo was the first runner-up finish in Miss International that same year.

