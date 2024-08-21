Commemorative Binibining Pilipinas coffee table book launched

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) officially launched "Beauty Ever After," a commemorative coffee table book chronicling the pageant journeys of the featured titleholders, including the late Myrna Panlilio, who was the very first Binibini queen crowned in 1964, through a no-frills event in the Monet Ballroom of Novotel Manila.

The hefty book marks six decades of beauty, grace, and transformation in more than 500 vibrant pages of stunning photographs and touching stories. Several names will surprise readers that these women were once Binibini aspirants and/or titleholders. Among them are actresses Liza Lorena, Lotis Key, Jeanette Fernando, Eileen Damiles, Mila Ocampo, and Melinda Gallardo.

The limited edition tome brings to life the rich history of the pageant for the past 60 years that reflect the true spirit of Binibining Pilipinas. Some of the most popular pages are those of Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Binibining Pilipinas Universe 1967 Pilar Pilapil, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

"The original plan was to feature 60 past queens to celebrate BBP's Diamond Year. However, it was difficult to squeeze in the queens to that number that we ended up featuring more than 70 Binibini titleholders, including the 2024 court.

"Between shoot and interviews, there were days that we talked to seven or eight ladies. We started working on the book since October to November 2023 and started doing the photo shoots in January 2024. One of the challenges in finishing the book was cleaning the old photos and restoring the images that were dulled by time," said author Alya Honasan.

Interested parties may get hold of the book via https://bbpilipinas.com.ph/

