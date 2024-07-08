^

WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas queens from different eras reunite at 2024 pageant

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2024 | 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas opened the 60th edition of the pageant's competition yesterday with more than 100 of its past winners, including Miss Universe title holders Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano and SB19 serenaded the queens, singing the Binibining Pilipinas theme song. 

Apart from Miss Universe titleholders, Miss International winners Bea Santiago, Kylie Verzosa and Melanie Marquez were also present onstage. 

Miss Supranational Mutya Johanna Datul and Miss Intercontinental Cinderella Faye Obeñita also made an appearance. 

Binibining Pilipinas Chairwoman Stella Marquez-Araneta was flashed on screen, drawing cheers and applause from the queens and the audience. — Video from Binibining Pilipinas via YouTube

