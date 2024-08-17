Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel wears fan letters in 'Drag Race Philippines' appearance

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2022 and Filipino-American designer R'Bonney Gabriel appeared on reality competition show "Drag Race Philippines" in an outfit made from letters sent to her by fans and supporters.

The second episode of "Drag Race Philippines" Season 3 carried a sustainability theme where the competing queens had to make two outifts: one from sari-sari store products and one from recycled material provided by production.

R'Bonney, an advocate for sustainable fashion, was the special guest judge for the episode and joined in on the challenge's theme.

The beauty queen-designer stitched together fan letters to cover her shoulders, legs, and hair.

"Kept all my fan letters from last year and incorporated it into my guest judging look I designed for 'Drag Race Philippines' because I love y'all," R'Bonney said in one Instagram post, and in another said, "I had a feeling that hoarding all my fan letters would come in handy one day."

R'Bonney is the first Filipino-American to be crowned Miss Universe and since her coronation has made frequent visits to the Philippines.

Drag queen Myx Chanel won the episode's maxi challenge and badge with their superhero-villain concept while contestants Angel and Tita Baby were dramatically spared from elimination by host and main judge Mama Pao Ballesteros.

