Miss Universe Philippines 2025 names Boracay swimsuit challenge finalists

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 announced the Top 8 finalists of the swimsuit showcase in Boracay

MANILA, Philippines — The 65 remaining delegates at this year's Miss Universe Philippines competition were welcomed by fans and supporters in the paradisiacal island of Boracay over the weekend.

During the swimwear showcase, the candidates wore identical Pina Beauty capes over their monokinis and/or bikinis. They gamely danced to the beat and worked the short runway with their pasarela skills.

Eight delegates were named Aqua Boracay Angels, while 13 others were named Arrete Angels of Tagaytay.

Miss Universe Philippines 2025 announced the Top 8 finalists of the swimsuit showcase last Saturday night. The standouts were:

Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna)

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Teresita Ssen "Wynwin" Marquez (Muntinlupa)

Gwendoline Meliz Soriano (Baguio)

Amanda Russo (Pasay)

Katrina Llegado (Taguig)

Valerie Claire West (Ifugao), and

Gabrielle Mai Carballo (Cebu City)

The Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night will unfold on May 2, 6 p.m., in SM Mall of Asia Arena. The "Puksaan" is nearing its culmination. Stay tuned!